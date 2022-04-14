ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Alleged hoarder jailed for $41,000 in unpaid citations

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — After more than 70 citations since 2019, which now total more than $41,000 in unpaid fines, a 56-year-old Wichita Falls man was arrested and will have a hearing Monday, April 18, in municipal court where a judge will hear his plea on the alleged violations and reasons he hasn’t cleaned up what has become a junk yard on Monroe Street.

John Mackey was picked up on warrants Tuesday for the citations, which include failure to remove debris and rubbish, violation of outdoor storage ordinances and failure to remove weeds and grass.

The items being stored outside the house in the 1100 block of Monroe actually seemed to have diminished since the citations were issued.

Municipal court administrator Stan Horton said one reason Mackey had not been arrested for unpaid fines before now is because of the moratorium on misdemeanor arrests during the pandemic.

Now that the new jail is fully functional and staffed, more municipal arrest warrants are being served.

Horton said it also took officers a while to find Mackey. He said code enforcement began issuing notices and citations and continued issuing them while nothing was being done to remove the growing piles around the house, as many as 12 a month.

A pickup that is pulled in front of the house may have been used to remove – or bring in – more items, but it has a flat tire.

