The Department of Homeland Security recently seized 13 artifacts from the Yale University Art Gallery, or YUAG, on suspicion they were smuggled by a disgraced art dealer. The pieces, which were of Indian and South Asian origin, were allegedly stolen by art dealer Subhash Kapoor. Kapoor, who was convicted in 2012 for taking antiques from temples in South India as part of a $100 million international smuggling scheme, then sold these stolen artifacts to major art museums across the world, including the National Gallery of Australia and the Toledo Museum of Art. Thirteen of these smuggled artifacts ended up in the YUAG, which is recognized as the oldest university art gallery in the Western Hemisphere.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO