ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ASP promotes woman to major 24 hours after attorney files reverse discrimination lawsuit

By Mitch McCoy
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6IMF_0f9iCGNQ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police Commission promoted a woman to major, 24 hours after her attorney filed a lawsuit claiming reverse discrimination.

Stacie Rhoads was promoted to Major Thursday, during a commission meeting.

Attorney Tom Mars represents Rhoads and claims the Arkansas State Police Colonel launched a “multi-faceted campaign” to get Captain Paulette Ward promoted instead.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday afternoon.

It claims Governor Asa Hutchinson made personal phone calls to at least three ASP commissioners to get Ward, an African American woman, promoted.

Former ASP director says promotion process ‘manipulated’

“[Bryant] intentionally acted in concert with members of his Command Staff and Governor to engage in overt reverse discrimination,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuit claims State Police opened an investigation into Rhoads about a so-called missing rifle but Mars said the rifle was never missing.

Governor Hutchinson said in an interview in February that Mars was trying to intervene unfairly.

“There is the review of a black female trooper that’s been recommended for promotion,” Hutchinson said in February.

Mars said in February that he was trying to expose wrongdoing.

“Their purpose is to uncover and to have someone correct these unlawful employment practices. They’re not just wrong, they’re illegal,” Mars said in February.

Hutchinson said Mars was trying to create the same controversy that surrounded him when Mars was a state police director.

If Captain Ward would have been promoted today, she would have been the first African American woman to hold the rank of major.

The United States Department of Justice placed ASP under a consent decree decades ago to ensure African Americans and women were not being passed up on promotions. That consent decree expired in 2006.

The Attorney General’s Office said its reviewing the lawsuit to determine the appropriate next step.

To view the full complaint click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 9

Suzanne Jeffries
3d ago

How about promoting the person that's most qualified instead of because of race or sex 🙄

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asp#Reverse Discrimination#African Americans#Racism#Command Staff#Mars
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy