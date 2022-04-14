ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sharks' Max Veronneau: Signs with San Jose

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Veronneau signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Thursday. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KESQ

Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight.
NHL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS SIGN 2022 OLYMPIC GOALTENDER, FORMER SECOND ROUND PICK

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with goaltender Magnus Hellberg. Hellberg, 31, has spent the last five seasons in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star, SKA St. Petersburg and most recently, HC Sochi during the 2021-22 season. In 37 games this season with HC Sochi, Hellberg posted a 13-20-4 record with a 2.42 GAA, a .917 save percentage and five shutouts.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks to burn first year of Lukas Reichel's entry-level contract

Generally speaking, the nine-game threshold for junior-aged players only comes into effect at the beginning of the year when teams need to decide what to do with their prospects who are pushing to make the team out of training camp and can’t go to the minors. That wasn’t the case for the Blackhawks and winger Lukas Reichel as he was able to play in the AHL and has spent most of the season there.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Shl#Ahl San Jose
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat shines as Blackhawks nip Sharks

Alex DeBrincat had three assists in regulation and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The teams failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout before DeBrincat solved James...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy