STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe.
Temperatures will be in the low-50s.
Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s.
Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Easter Sunday will see mainly sunny skies with cool temperatures in the mid-50s.
NOW : Storms developing this evening, some could be strong to severe. Clearing overnight.
NEXT : Gorgeous Friday, some p.m. showers Saturday, nice for Easter Sunday!
FORECAST
TONIGHT : A leftover shower/storm early, then clearing skies. Lows around 50 degrees.
FRIDAY : GOOD FRIDAY -- START OF PASSOVER -- METS HOME OPENER -- Gorgeous! Mainly sunny with highs around 68. Lows around 51.
SATURDAY : Mainly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs around 66. Lows around 42.
SUNDAY : EASTER -- Mainly sunny and cooler with highs around 54. Lows around 39.
MONDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for a late-day shower. Highs around 56. Lows around 44.
