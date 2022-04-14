ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force tackles improving personal accountability and overcoming manpower challenges

By KEDM Public Radio
KEDM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today led the third Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force meeting at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. “This morning, we heard from key state agencies such as Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regarding their current efforts to combat...

www.kedm.org

