ONLINE: Toy tractors, semis, showcases, and misc.

TRACTOR – BOX TRAILER – WELDING EQUIPMENT – VEHICLES – TOOLS AND MORE. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS w/ this magnificent offering of real estate. This property just may have it all!!! If you are in the market for a home site, hunting or recreational land, development opportunities – YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS PIECE OF PROPERTY!!! We will be offering these 53+/- acres in 4 tracts and as a whole – whichever way brings the most money is the way they will be sold. Tract #1 might just be the nicest site in the county!! This tract offers multiple sites to build your dream home. Current owner has even installed the septic and drive-way – water, gas and electric are all available. This tract has large trees, ample open area – and still offers privacy. Walk this property at your convenience and see just how beautiful it is. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Tract #2 will feature 6.25+/- acres of completely wooded acreage that offers ample opportunities, building sites and recreation are present here as there are several trails throughout. Again, water, gas and electric will be available. Tract #3 is 23.8+/- acres of near heaven. This mostly wooded acreage has several building sites to choose from. There is a driveway allowing easy entrance to this gently rolling land. This property is ideal for someone that’s want to be aware from it all – but close to everything. You will not be disappointed with these acres. Water, gas and electric are available. Tract #4 contains just shy of 5.0 acres. This tract is all open and is bottom ground with a building site. By this tract with another or it can stand alone. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Ladies and gentleman if you are in the market for real estate – this piece just maybe for you. I truly can not describe how nice this property is. Make sure to take the time to look this one over, don’t overlook it!!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO