Holmesville, OH

ONLINE: Grandfather clock, storage shed, glassware, and misc.

 2 days ago

Location: Holmesville, OH. Exact address will be provided on your invoice. Storage Barns: 12×20 Vinyl storage barn with metal roof 11’ height; Storage barn 6’3”x 8’3” needs repair. Furniture items: 2 pc Corner china cabinet 4 doors 38”x27”x76”; Oak...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, collectibles, home decor, and misc.

HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. PICK UP: By appointment only! Mon, 4/4/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Massive two day Toy Auction. Toys ranging from 1920’s through modern.

Toys ranging from 1930’s through modern. Tin litho – cast iron – loads of diecast cars, trucks, planes – vintage NIB models – cap guns – trains of all scales – Marvel and DC action figures – Barbie – GI Joe – Bionic man and woman – dolls – Star Wars – Charlie Brown – Snoopy – Hot Wheels – Matchbox – Ninja Turtles – McDonald’s – Fisher Price – games – Viewmasters – RC NIB planes, boats – and lots more!
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Vintage collectibles, toys, household, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ Noon. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES & TOYS. HOUSEHOLD. Pickup: By appointment only! Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

