ONLINE: Grandfather clock, storage shed, glassware, and misc.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve started spring cleaning in your kitchen, then there’s one area you’re likely to tackle at some point: your spice cabinet. Aside from the two important rules for organizing spices (store them away from heat and direct sunlight), there are a lot of different ways to store spices, depending on how much space you have to work with. We’ve reviewed magnetic racks, wall-mounted spice racks, expandable shelves, and even expert-approved spice drawer organizers. And while all of these are wonderful options, we think you can never have too many choices when it comes to kitchen organization. Enter: the Lynk Professional Slide Out Spice Rack.

