Improvements to the Enterprise People pages

If you have a project and want to host it for free without buying a domain, using GitHub Pages is a great choice. GitHub Pages converts your repositories into websites and allows you to host unlimited project sites. Deploying a React site with navigation requires extra configuration compared to deploying...
The company was founded in 2017 by Beam CEO Viveka Hulyalkar, a former McKinsey consultant, and CTO Alex Sadhu, a former Tinder iOS engineer. The pair founded Beam to connect people who are anxious to make an impact with brands that have the resources to do so. “We’re on a...
WhatsApp has announced that it is adding a new feature to the platform that aims to better help organize and manage multiple, similar group chats users are part of. The new feature is called Communities and will allow users to sort and compile existing group chats into one larger collective.
April 14 (Reuters) - WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Communities to organize groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms (FB.O) said on Thursday. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the feature would bring together groups, which are...
Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
GOOGLE is urging users to install a huge Chrome update. The long-awaited Google Chrome 100 is finally here – and even has a new logo to celebrate the big occasion. It's the 100th core update to Google Chrome, landing 13 years after the browser first launched. It comes just...
GMAIL users are being warned of a dangerous email doing the rounds that could strip you of your savings. Cyber security experts say that the message contains a dodgy attachment that, if opened, puts your bank account at risk. The attack was detailed in a blog post last week by...
It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
When you have a lot of tabs open, Chrome can be really slow. The situation is even worse when you change tabs and have to wait while the browser downloads the entire page from the Internet. Now, just imagine that you are looking through several tabs to find the one you want and now they all have to reload just because you clicked on them!
VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
Google-branded cars have been trundling up and down many of the world’s streets since 2007, capturing panoramic images for its online Street View tool that lets you explore locations in great detail at ground level. But have you ever wondered if you yourself have been immortalized on Street View,...
GMAIL has a clean, simple interface - but there's more under the hood than meets the eye. There are tons of hidden hacks and tricks for optimizing your Gmail experience - including unsending a strongly-worded email. Over 300billion emails were sent per day in 2020 - and loads of them...
When you access your Google account from a new device or new location, you'll probably receive a login security alert that will ask if you just signed in. This login security alert is designed to protect your account from unauthorized access by notifying you whenever a potentially suspicious login occurs.
Shropshire Council has been allocated £164,000 by the Government to improve toilet facilities for severely disabled people in the county. The money, from Whitehall's Changing Places Fund, is estimated to pay for three toilets and comes from a national pot of £23.5 million. More than 250,000 severely disabled...
Comments / 0