OSSEO — Brooke McCune drove toward the hoop, came to a jump stop and knew right away something was wrong. Her legs gave out from underneath her in that February 1 basketball game in Tomah, and it proved costly. The ACL injury ended her basketball season prematurely, and the effects will seep deep into the spring and summer. In the blink of an eye, the career of one of the greatest athletes in Osseo-Fairchild’s history was over.

OSSEO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO