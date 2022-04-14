Softball Games Cancelled 4/14

High School softball teams took the field for games on April 14. Catch up on some of the latest scores from around the County. The Hillsdale Hornets softball team got their first victories of the season with a sweep of the Union City Chargers. “These girls showed patience at the playing along with keeping their bats hot,” said Hornet head coach Lauren Whedon. The team improved to 2-2 overall on the season, and their wins started with a 15-5 win in six innings.

