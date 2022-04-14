No JV Tennis Match against Plymouth Tonight

PELHAM – The tennis courts of the Pelham Racquet Club were packed with talented tennis players for the weekends of April 1 and April 8 as the city of Pelham hosted the NTRP National Championship Tennis Tournaments. The tournaments are sanctioned by the USTA. They have singles and doubles...
Pope John Paul II tennis coach Julie Champagne has seen it all during her 27 years as tennis coach for the Jaguars. Last season, the Jaguars boys' team fell to Christ Episcopal at the Division 4-IV Regional Meet by half a point, but Pope turned the tables this season to earn the boys' regional championship at the Coquille Tennis Center on April 12.
THE PLAYER: The Bobcat guard was a first-team all-conference selection and second-team all-state after helping lead Madison to a 5A consolation trophy at state. Averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals. WHAT COACHES SAID: “When he was going he got that whole team going.” — John Tucker, Bonneville....
COLLEGE STATION — Crawford’s tenacious tennis program is again sending a vanload of athletes to the state tournament. Crawford qualified five players for the upcoming UIL state tourney at this week’s Region III-2A tournament at A&M Consolidated High School, including winning a pair of regional titles. The...
Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and vote in our online poll, as often as you like. The voting closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The softball player of the week poll will be conducted each Monday during the spring season. Barring extraordinary circumstances, a school will be permitted only one candidate per week. Winners will not be eligible for repeat until the postseason.
The Vernon boys and Howell girls won team titles at the HCTCA Relays at Kearny High School. Vernon’s 4x1,600-meter relay team of Daniel Burke, Jack Foco, Tyler Jones and Christopher Wynne finished first in 20:07.00 to lead the team to first place overall ahead of runner-up St. Peter’s Prep.
