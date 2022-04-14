ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

“Planetwalker” To Deliver Keynote Address At Commencement 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmentalist and author Dr. John Francis, known the world over as the Planetwalker, will receive an honorary doctorate degree and deliver the keynote address at Dominican University of California’s 2022 commencement ceremony on May 14. About 500 undergraduate and graduate students – including students from Dominican’s first PhD...

