“Planetwalker” To Deliver Keynote Address At Commencement 2022

Primate palaeontologist and passionate advocate for diversity in human origins research. Isaiah Odhiambo Nengo unexpectedly passed away in January 2022. He was an expert on the early evolution of apes in Africa and led fieldwork expeditions that resulted in important fossil discoveries at Songhor, Buluk, Napudet and other Miocene sites in Kenya. Isaiah was never afraid to think big - this is most clearly evinced by his recent formation of the multiyear Turkana Miocene Project. The Turkana Miocene Project comprises a multidisciplinary team of more than 60 members and unites nearly all fieldwork projects investigating sites from 30 to 5 million years ago in the Turkana Basin, spanning from the earliest evolution of apes all the way to the origin of the human lineage. That the Turkana Miocene Project hinged on the surprising discovery of a 17-million-year-old fossil whale in Turkana, presumably far upstream from the Indian Ocean coast at the time, never bothered Isaiah. The fossil whale presented an irresistibly exciting tectonic, climatic and ecological puzzle - and he was determined to solve it.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO