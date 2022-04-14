Toledo man sentenced to nine years in fentanyl case

After selling drugs laced with fentanyl that led to an overdose death in December, 2018, a Toledo man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to nine years in prison, to be followed by three years of parole.

A complaint was first filed against Bryan Mays, 30, in August, 2019, and he was arrested the next day. At his arraignment in September of the same year, Mays entered a plea of not guilty.

After numerous pretrial conferences scheduled and rescheduled between September, 2019 and June, 2021, Mays’ lawyer proposed a plea agreement last July, changing Mays’ plea to guilty.

Finally, three-and-a-half years after the overdose occurred, the court accepted the parties’ plea agreement, and Mays was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Helmick.