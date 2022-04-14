Perrysburg students preview career opportunities

Perrysburg High School alum Dave Grafitti recalls graduating and initially going to college to study microbiology before changing course, deciding instead to go into construction.

He still went the “college route” by garnering a construction management degree from Bowling Green State University, but he sees the trades fields as providing better opportunities for young people to make higher incomes and travel — and he said as much Thursday when standing in front of a room full of freshmen and sophomore students during career day at Perrysburg High School.

Mr. Grafitti, now director of operations of the western region for the CMS Corp. in Maumee, was one of 60 speakers who gave presentations before roughly 800 students at the school as part of the annual career day event aimed at introducing students to various professions in areas such as law and public safety, the military, education, sciences, media, and cosmetology.

“I hope the kids explore all opportunities in this field, whether it be an office position in this industry or a field trade position because there are a lot of opportunities for both men and women in the construction industry,” he said.

Telling his audience they could easily make more than $80,000 a year with all the overtime likely available to them — without the pricey college loans hanging over them— as well as having their travel paid for were two points that drew much attention from students. Sophomore Caleb Dworczyk, 15, said his brother-in-law is in construction and between stories from him, as well as listening to Mr. Grafitti talk about the travel opportunities, further stoked his interest in the construction field.

“I’ve visited 20-something countries already so hearing the opportunities to continue that sounds cool to me,” young Dworczyk said.

Marny Mazzarella, a math teacher at Perrysburg High School, and one of the organizers for match day, said Thursday marked the first time in two years the school has put on the event, which is aimed at introducing students to various careers as well as giving them some tips on how to prepare for college, such as how to approach taking the SAT/ACT and submitting applications.

The students mapped out about five sessions worth of careers they could learn about that day. Ms. Mazzarella said students were surveyed at the end of the day with the aim to include next year any careers that weren’t presented or that students couldn’t get to on Thursday.

“The main goal is exposure to these careers at a young age so that we can build some motivation moving forward,” she said. “It’s exciting that this is finally happening and that people are volunteering their time to come speak to our kids. And we hope to continue to build on this so next year and going forward we can bring even more presenters.”