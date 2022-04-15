ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

EXPLAINER: State of mind a key in Patrick Lyoya's shooting

By ED WHITE, Associated Press
 4 days ago
DETROIT — The fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan raises questions about why a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and vigorous tussle before the motorist was killed by a police officer while facing the ground. Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the head...

Patrick Lyoya shooting raises issue of officer name release

Patrick Lyoya’s father says he and his family have a right to know the name of the white officer who fatally shot the 26-year-old Black man. But the police chief in Grand Rapids, Michigan, says he will only do so if the officer is charged in the April 4 shooting that followed a brief foot chase and a struggle over the officer's Taser.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

PONTIAC, Mich. — The parents of a Michigan teen who is accused of a fatal school shooting are asking a judge to lower their bond and help release them from jail. James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to come up with $500,000 each to leave custody and await trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

CHICAGO — Federal authorities on Monday said they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a news release that the decision was made after...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Murder victim identified 43 years later in North Carolina

A program headed by a forensic anthropologist from North Carolina State University gave Chatham County investigators a significant boost to a cold case from 1981: The name of their victim. Alexander Brown Jr.’s family reported him missing in 1978 from Baltimore. The North Carolina Unidentified Project and the Chatham...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Man accused of shooting into SUV full of teens in Durham arrested months later in D.C.

Durham, N.C. — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to a December 2021 shooting in Durham that killed two teenagers was taken into custody last week. Keon Beal was arrested on April 9 in Washington, D.C., by members of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crime Impact Team. Beal had previously been indicted for two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
DURHAM, NC
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Raleigh, NC
