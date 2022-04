Residents in Benton Harbor can still receive free water filters, filter cartridge refills and filter installation help from the Berrien County Health Department. The health department first launched the filter initiative in 2019 when lead concerns in the city’s drinking water were raised. A recent study of 200 Benton Harbor homes conducted by the E-P-A found that when properly installed and maintained, filters effectively reduce excessive lead in drinking water. When residents request a filter, they will be asked if they need help installing the unit. For those who need it, a representative of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will come to their home within one business day.

