Food Truck Friday — RWP Carousel Village

By Daily Dose
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood Truck Friday returns to Roger Williams Park at the Carousel Village. Food trucks, train rides, carousel rides, live music, and beer and wine from Trinity Brewhouse (outside alcoholic...

#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#Trinity Brewhouse#Carousel Express#Food Trucks
