Food Truck Friday — RWP Carousel Village

Jason Langford loves to cook, create and serve food so much that he and his wife, Stacy, decided to buy a food truck. Dubbed Jason’s Lunchbox, the truck will have a base menu offering of burgers, loaded macaroni and cheese, pork tacos and wraps with prices ranging from $8 to $10. A kid’s menu will also be available as well as specials inspired by all 50 states. For example, in April the truck will feature pimento cheese sandwiches during the Masters golf tournament because Georgia, where the tournament takes place, is famous for that particular type of sandwich.

BASEHOR, KS ・ 26 DAYS AGO