ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix’s Longest-Running Show Ends With New ‘Grace & Frankie’ Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
MIX 106
MIX 106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not have gotten as much buzz as Stranger Things or The Witcher, but when Grace and Frankie debuts its final season of episodes, it will officially become the longest-running TV series in Netflix’s history. The show has lasted for seven seasons and 94 episodes, putting it slightly ahead of...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Lily Tomlin
Hello Magazine

Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven?

Grace and Frankie fans were delighted recently when Netflix revealed that new episodes of the comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be landing on screens very soon. However, it's a bittersweet moment for fans as the episodes mark the final chapter for Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. But why does the endearing comedy-drama have to be cancelled at all? Find out the reasons why the Netflix show is coming to an end...
TV SERIES
Essence

Netflix’s New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series Has Found Its Full Cast

The upcoming prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte, and tells the story of her rise to power. Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series focusing on a younger Queen Charlotte has found its full cast. The currently untitled project will star India Amarteifo as the young...
TV SERIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

The Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Oh, for the love of f––k. Do we really have to say goodbye?. Grace and Frankie will be back on our small screens soon, and for the last time. On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven, part two of the series will premiere on April 29. It will mark the final episodes of the Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin-led series.
TV SERIES
People

Indiana Jones 5 Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'

The next Indiana Jones movie is going back to its roots. Mads Mikkelsen — who will star opposite Harrison Ford in the action-adventure franchise's upcoming fifth installment — told The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview published Thursday, that the new film has a "dense and epic" feel. He said the sequel harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
MOVIES
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
102.9 WBLM

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy