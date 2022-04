Kelly Dine fell in love with baseball the way many fans of the sport do – courtesy of a parent. Her father, a World War II veteran, loved all sports and she absorbed it. “It was me and my brother, my mom and my dad. and growing up, we were very, very athletic so we were always outside playing football and playing baseball,” Dine said. “And so I played baseball, with my dad coaching us and my brother and I on the same team when we were younger. And then I just, I've always loved sports.”

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO