McEachin to be honored by Virginia Interfaith Power & Light

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Virginia Interfaith Power & Light will induct U.S. Congressman A. Donald McEachin into its first “Virginia Interfaith Power & Light Environmental Justice Hall of Fame,” organization officials announced this week.

The induction will take place at the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing, 4708 East Old Main Street, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19. Delegate Delores McQuinn also will be in attendance.

McEachin will be the inaugural inductee. Officials intend for the hall of fame to honor leaders who have achieved the organization’s vision throughout their careers.

For details, visit www.vaipl.org.

Boomer Magazine

Dining with a Water View

Last week, I shared some of my favorite beach town restaurants. Whether you’re at the beach or not, dining on the waterfront is always a pleasure. Today, I’m going to share three of my favorite waterfront dining destinations, all within a couple hours drive of metro Richmond. Another...
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

McEachin's push for Fort Lee's new name is among 87 on Pentagon list of finalists

The list of new names for Army posts honoring Confederate heroes across the South has been released, and the name mentioned most often to replace Fort Lee has made the cut. Last week, the Naming Commission said it had pared the list of more than 34,000 names down to a more manageable 87. That list includes people both well-known [former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, former Gen. Colin Powell] and ones that are significant to the localities that surround the posts. The list does not recommend specific names for the specific posts, but it does include the choice for Fort Lee that has being championed by Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia — retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg.
FORT LEE, VA
