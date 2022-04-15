McEachin to be honored by Virginia Interfaith Power & Light

Virginia Interfaith Power & Light will induct U.S. Congressman A. Donald McEachin into its first “Virginia Interfaith Power & Light Environmental Justice Hall of Fame,” organization officials announced this week.

The induction will take place at the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing, 4708 East Old Main Street, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19. Delegate Delores McQuinn also will be in attendance.

McEachin will be the inaugural inductee. Officials intend for the hall of fame to honor leaders who have achieved the organization’s vision throughout their careers.

For details, visit www.vaipl.org.