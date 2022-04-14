ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

$1.65 Million Home in Nampa for Sale (Said to Have Amazing Views)

By Parker Kane
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This $1.65 million home for sale in Nampa is said to have some of the most gorgeous views in the area. I mean seriously, you would never miss the beautiful sunsets that happen here, and that’s amazing. Not to mention, there are a lot of other features and amenities, so make...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
mansionglobal.com

A West Palm Beach Property That Fetched $5 Million in 2020 Is Now Asking $40 Million

A mansion in West Palm Beach is for sale asking $40 million. A waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach with a boutique-style closet and salon is for sale asking $40 million. If it sells for that amount, it would be the priciest single-family home sold in the city, which is located across the Intracoastal Waterway from the island of Palm Beach.
REAL ESTATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look Inside 5 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area

Over the last couple of days, KTVB's Maggie O'Mara has shared a few home listings on her Twitter account and the comment section absolutely EXPLODED. Without giving an opinion, she shared the words "Boise Housing Market," the home's address, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and the asking price. What was the one glaring thing that the three homes she posted had in common? They were all under 900 square feet.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nampa, ID
Business
City
Nampa, ID
City
Meridian, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Nampa, ID
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#View Camera#Custom Home#Google Maps#Caught On Camera#Downtown Boise#Housing List#Bedrooms#Viking Range
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Officials Identify Deadly ‘Death Cap’ Mushrooms in Boise

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is warning that the first case of poisonous mushrooms that can be deadly to dogs and humans has been found in a Boise neighborhood. In a release, the department confirmed the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides). They hope to get his information into the hands of as many Idahoans as possible.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

If We Lived in Idaho 100 Million Years Ago, We’d All Be Dead

Why would we all be doomed 100 million years ago, you ask? I've got one word for you: dinosaurs. When Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, I was only six years old. Just like every other kid in America in 1993, I was all in on the dinosaur craze. I remember learning more about dinosaurs and when they existed in school. It was always so wild to me to think that huge reptilian beasts walked the very earth that we know and exist on.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIDO Talk Radio

There’s A Mail Scam Taking Idaho By Storm… And We Can Stop It

As bad as this sounds, it’s pretty impressive how criminals can come up with clever schemes to make money. You would think with all of that creativity and effort that these people could be more productive citizens in society. Instead, you have these sneaky snakes posing as the United States Postal Service to trick us into giving them our hard-earned money.
BOISE, ID
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
KIDO Talk Radio

What Happened to This Nearly 20-Carat Diamond Found in Idaho?

One of the best things about this job is having the freedom to explore and brainstorm our own ideas for these articles you read. Recently, I was curious to learn if you could mine diamonds in Idaho (spoiler: you won’t have much luck) and while I mostly hit a dead end when it came to actually mine diamonds, I did stumble across this peculiar story about one of the largest diamonds ever found in the United States… in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

These 6 Unique Idaho Floating Homes Make for the Perfect Lake Vacation

When it comes to vacationing in Idaho, there are some really unique rental locations. The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is the one that quickly found itself on every travel blogger's list of the coolest Airbnbs in every state. Completed in 2019, the potato-shaped hotel was turned into a tiny house by Kristie Wolfe, one of the original members of the Tater Team that traveled around the country with it while it was the potato on the back of the original Great Big Idaho Potato Truck.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Three Must Try Meridian Restaurants

Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?. The Love Food website recently put together a list of what they ranked...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy