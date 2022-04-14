Easter Bake Sale

The Baked Potato’s concept is simple: Only play jazz, only eat baked potatoes. That’s it. Open in Studio City since 1970, this underground jazz club is an all-ages affair, a place where you’ll find couples on dates, dudes who have been coming here for over 50 years, and high schoolers getting their minds blown by the power of musical improvisation. There are 24 baked potatoes on the menu (ranging from melted cheese, to maple ham, to teriyaki chicken) and tickets are bought either online or at the door. Ask around, and it seems like everyone cool has been here—your best friend’s mom, the nicest of your boyfriend’s uncles, and now, you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO