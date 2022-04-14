ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

Law and Order: Driver in accident accused of driving with a BAC over .18

By Howard B. Owens
 1 day ago

Kristopher Robert Almeter , 34, of Union Hill Drive, Spencerport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Almeter was arrested following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 9:01 p.m., April 11, in the area of 7405 Reuben Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation.  The accident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Almeter was released on appearance tickets.

Genesee County, NY
The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

