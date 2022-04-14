ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Returning From Spring Break Reminders

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents were sent home with a box of two iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. We strongly encourage students to take these tests before returning to school on Mon, April 18 to help ensure a healthy and safe return to in-person learning. Tests should be taken on Sun, April 17...

ballardhs.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Alternative Spring Break program returns with seven service trips across the country

Following the cancellation of a traditional week-long spring break last year, Alternative Spring Break program was able to take its talents across the country again in early March to engage in service trips benefiting communities outside of Charlottesville. Students traveled to sites such as Arches National Park, Sequoia National Park and New Orleans to complete projects focused on environmental restoration and housing needs.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy