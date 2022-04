Michael Chavis can do so much on a baseball field that he needs to be careful: Sometimes, he ends up trying to do too much. That was his dilemma with the Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training while competing for playing time. He settled down in the final days before the start of the regular season, revealed his natural skill with a bat in his hand and displayed the important ability to play multiple positions.

