ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NHL Thursday best bets: Oilers to rebound in Nashville

By Todd Cordell
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very quiet Wednesday night in the NHL. As usual, it's a much different story Thursday as we have a whopping 12-game slate to look forward to. Let's dive into the best bets. Oilers (+100) @ Predators (-120) The Edmonton Oilers enter play on a two-game losing...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wild vs. Stars Prediction and Odds (Minnesota Brings NHL's Second Worst ATS Record on the Road)

Central Division rivals on opposite ends of the playoff bubble face off tonight at the American Airlines Center. The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars are both in the hunt for a playoff berth heading into the last couple of weeks of the season. But, the Wild are in second place with 96 points. While they are tied with the St. Louis Blues, the pair have a nice seven-point cushion between themselves and the Nashville Predators.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tarasenko Changes His Tune About Staying With St. Louis Blues

Apparently, forward Vladimir Tarasenko has rethought asking for a trade out of St. Louis. A player who was quite upset about the way his previous injuries were handled, he’d made it clear this past offseason he wanted to be traded but he wasn’t moved. Throughout the season, the word was he hadn’t changed his stance. That is, until recently.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
theScore

NBA playoff preview: 1 thing to watch in every West 1st-round series

As we're reminded every year, the playoffs are all about matchups. In a Western Conference that's bunched up beyond the No. 1 seed, the tactical nuances of those matchups will determine how the bracket shakes out. With that, here's one crucial battleground that will define each of the West's four...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
theScore

Bridges fined $50K for hitting fan in face with mouthpiece

The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 for striking a fan with his mouthpiece during Wednesday's play-in loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the league announced. Bridges was heading toward the locker room after being ejected with two quick technical fouls just before the midway mark of the fourth...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Leon Draisaitl
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Los Angeles after Roslovic's 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-27-10, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 5-1 victory over the Canadiens. The Kings are 18-16-4 on their home ice. Los Angeles...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nashville Predators#The New Jersey Devils
FOX Sports

Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout. The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGR550

Sabres hope to get Samuelsson back Saturday

Sabres head coach Don Granato held an optional skate on Saturday, as his team gets ready for the injury riddled Flyers. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was there, as the team hopes to have him back. Paul Hamilton has his game preview:
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
theScore

NBA title odds: Which teams should you buy, sell ahead of postseason?

The NBA playoff field is (nearly) complete, and the opening games of this year's first-round playoff series are mere days away. Which teams are still worth wagering on at this point in the season - and which should you avoid entirely?. Ahead of Friday's play-in games, here are the updated...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Crisp Looks Back on Career, Praises Predators Fans as Retirement Nears

Predators Broadcaster Set to Be Honored This Weekend for 24 Seasons with Nashville. Iconic Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp discusses his retirement and the Nashville Predators organization's impact on his and his family's lives. 15:16 •. Terry Crisp was destined to become a broadcaster. He was bound to become a coach,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Baker Mayfield To Lions? Fans React To Speculation

Will the Detroit Lions trade for Baker Mayfield this offseason? One notable NFL analyst thinks they should. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks it’s time for the Lions to make a few phone calls about a Baker Mayfield trade. Detroit could use an upgrade at the quarterback position....
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy