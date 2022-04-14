ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Trend of lower gas prices helps drivers make travel decisions

By Staff report
 2 days ago
A trend of falling gas prices has many drivers planning for summer travel. AP

LUMBERTON — The slight dip in the price of gas around Robeson County has created a short-term trend of lower prices at the pump.

On Thursday the average low price of gas locally was $3.84 in both Robeson County and Lumberton.

That has followed a trend of lower gas prices since mid-March when the average price per gallon peaked at $4.15 per gallon.

Locally, drivers are seeing lower prices than both state and nation averages, according GasBuddy.com.

The AAA travel agents have been very busy this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“They are getting phone calls asking what is available as far as domestic travel and beyond,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central.

Additionally, the travel agency reported that falling gas prices has drivers considering summer destinations.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, points to a report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on petroleum inventories in the United States.

“Crude oil inventories increased by 9.4 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 421.8 MMbbl,” according to the EIA report. “At 421.8 MMbbl, inventories are 70.7 MMbbl below last year (-14.4%) and are about 13% below the five-year average for this time of year.”

The EIA report also stated that inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the NYMEX delivery point, rose 0.4 million barrels to a total of 26.3 million barrels. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) decreased 3.9 million barrels from the prior week to 560.7 million barrels and stands 11.9% below the year ago level.

Earlier in the week, a report from gasbuddy.com showed the average price of gas falling for the third consecutive rate, “falling 7.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $4.10 per gallon today according to data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average is down 23.3 cents from a month ago and $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago,” the report from gassbuddy.com stated. “The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.”

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction — down — saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” De Haan said.

More good news is on the horizon, De Haan said.

“The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark. It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.

“Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week,” De Haan said.

A statement from AAA appears to echo De Haan’s analysis.

“The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by three cents to $4.15. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million bbl to 236.8 million bbl last week,” AAA reported in a prepared press statement. “Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million b/d to 8.56 million b/d. Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices. Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.”

Fuel prices have dominated the headlines of late.

“It’s kind of been a roller-coaster ride for crude oil prices, which peaked around $125 (a barrel) following the invasion of Ukraine and then went up again. Plus, we are heading into the time of year where demand goes up and we start to consume summer blend gasoline,” Garrity said.

Summer blend is more expensive because it is made not to evaporate as much in high temperatures. “Prices generally go up in the spring and hover around the same level for summer,” he said.

That normal trend was disrupted by the pandemic and now by Russian sanctions and the war in Ukraine.

What that will mean for the summer travel season isn’t entirely clear.

“When AAA surveyed consumers about what their breaking point would be in terms of gas prices, the majority said when it hit the $4 mark per gallon, they would make changes to their driving habits,” Garrity said.

#Gas Prices#Economy#Travel Agency#Travel Agents
