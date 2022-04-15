ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs

By Ali Rasper
WIFR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three new store fronts will soon move into Freeport as part of the redevelopment of Meadows Mall. Area leaders say the renovation will give an economic boost to the Pretzel City. “We’re just so excited, we can’t wait,” said JK Salon co-owner Michelle...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 1

Related
WIFR

City Market footprint adjusted after small business push back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 64 local businesses argued major revenue loss due to Rockford’s City Market footprint, alderpersons agree to a solution. The city will only close a block of East State Street, and the bridge during market operating hours to give small business shoppers a chance to park.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Denver

Amazon Fulfillment Center Will Bring 1,000 Jobs To Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Loveland. The facility will be more than 600,000 square feet at the corner of County Road 30 and Interstate 25, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) The new center should bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area. Employees will pick, pack and ship customer orders such as books, toys and housewares. Employees will work alongside robots. “It has been a pleasure working with Amazon and Trammell Crow these past 18 months. The announcement shows a long-term investment in Loveland and the surrounding region leveraging our community’s business friendly climate and diverse talent pool,” said City of Loveland Economic Development Director Kelly Jones. Loveland will join Thornton, Aurora and Colorado Springs as a city with an Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Freeport, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
WIFR

Rockford Black Chamber launches ‘Garage Sale’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday marks a new event hosted by The Rockford Black Chamber of Commerce. Treasure hunting at the first annual “Garage Sale” kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 16. The sale includes baby items, clothes, household items, furniture and tableware, men’s items, books and a whole lot of unique finds.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford partners with ComEd, joins ‘City of the Future’ movement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford and ComEd announce a partnership Monday that leaders say will give the forest city cleaner and greener energy. The program is called “Community Of The Future” and Rockford will be ComEd’s second test site. Rockford is the first city-wide participant. “It will...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s West State Street is widening to four lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Travel on West State Street looks a little different right now. The section of road between Independence Avenue and Day Avenue is widening from two lanes to four lanes. Its also getting new storm sewers, traffic signals, sidewalks and a bike path. William Charles Construction Co. LLC of Rockford is the contractor of the $6.5 million project.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers cuts ribbon ahead of grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area residents will soon get to enjoy hot, juicy steak burgers with a side of creamy frozen custard, as Machesney Park welcomes Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. Franchise owner, Eric Cole, said Machesney Park is the company’s first location...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy