Developer invests $11 million into Meadows Mall bringing 100 jobs

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Loveland. The facility will be more than 600,000 square feet at the corner of County Road 30 and Interstate 25, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) The new center should bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area. Employees will pick, pack and ship customer orders such as books, toys and housewares. Employees will work alongside robots. “It has been a pleasure working with Amazon and Trammell Crow these past 18 months. The announcement shows a long-term investment in Loveland and the surrounding region leveraging our community’s business friendly climate and diverse talent pool,” said City of Loveland Economic Development Director Kelly Jones. Loveland will join Thornton, Aurora and Colorado Springs as a city with an Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO