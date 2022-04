For months, I had been feeling exhausted and losing weight. Then one day on my way to math class, I became dizzy and started vomiting in the hall. As soon as I got home, my family rushed me to the hospital, where I passed in and out of consciousness. I was just 16 years old, going through diabetic ketoacidosis, which occurs when your body doesn't have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into your cells.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO