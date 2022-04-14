ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Formula 1 gambles on Las Vegas

By Samantha Szesciorka
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1YUE_0f9ggaYW00

LAS VEGAS – After 40 years, Formula 1 Racing is returning to the Silver State with a new route designed to test drivers and delight spectators. Formula 1 and state officials announced that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in 2023 against the backdrop of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas previously hosted Formula 1 in the early 1980s when the race was held at the Caesars Palace casino parking lot. The race was dropped due to low attendance and circuit challenges. For its grand return, race designers produced 31 different course options, before settling on a 3.8 mile, 14-turn track that includes a signature stretch down the Strip.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year,” F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said at the event announcement last week.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held at night and, with 50 laps, is expected to reach top speeds of approximately 212 mph. Organizers hope racing under the neon lights of the Strip will make this a flagship event for Formula 1 and for Nevada.

“Spectators will experience the unrivaled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world,” Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said.

Already the announcement of the Las Vegas Grand Prix has generated media buzz and fan excitement. State leaders estimate approximately 170,000 visitors will come to Las Vegas for the event. “The direct economic impact is approaching half a billion dollars, and the indirect impact will be over a billion dollars by the time we’re done,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

With an initial three-year contract, Formula 1 is the latest major league sports organization to make a long-term commitment to Las Vegas, joining the National Football League’s Raiders and the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights.

With the announcement of the race, Las Vegas joins Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas to be the third Formula 1 race in the United States.

Dates for the Las Vegas Grand Prix have not yet been announced, but Formula 1 officials say it will take place with a 10 p.m. start time on a Saturday in November 2023. Practice will be held on the Thursday before and qualifying on Friday. The complete schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

For more information visit https://www.f1lasvegasgrandprix.com/ .

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Machine Gun Kelly coming to Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Machine Gun Kelly is going on tour and making a Las Vegas stop. Live Nation announced that MGK will play at T-Mobile Arena on July 15 as part of the ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour,” a 52-arena run across North American and Europe. Special guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Las Vegas gambling technicians want to vote to remove union

(The Center Square) – Slot machine technicians at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, want to take a vote to remove the presence of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 501 from their workplace. Red Rock technician Jereme Barrios submitted the petition to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to do so with legal aid from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, according to a press release from National Right To Work.
93.1 KISS FM

Who Remembers The El Pasoan Who Made It Into Nascar’s Big Leagues

I've always loved racing as a kid; growing up I grew up watching some of the greats in NASCAR: Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty. I even got to see a NASCAR race in person back in November 2007 (I was at the Checker Auto Parts 500 in Phoenix). So when I discovered that someone from El Paso got to race IN NASCAR, I immediately was interested in learning more...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula One#Las Vegas Strip#Sports#Formula 1 Racing#The Las Vegas Grand Prix#Caesars Palace#The Las Vegas Conve
Kingsport Times-News

Waltrip living out dreams with brewery, television work

BRISTOL, Va. — Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip continues to live out his dreams. The retired NASCAR driver opened his new brewery in Bristol in September 2021. Located on Moore Street, the brewery is an old fire museum and was opened as Studio Brew in 2016. Now, as Michael Waltrip Brewing, it has a large mural of the race car driver celebrating in victory lane on the side of the building.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
numberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 51

A welterweight rematch six years in the making headlines UFC's return to Las Vegas this weekend. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim goes fight-by-fight through the 14 bouts discussing the main event, key MVP options, value plays, "Austin's Fight of the Night", and much more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXRM

Have a ‘Hoppy’ Spring with YB Cake Designs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking to say “Hoppy” Spring? FOX21 knows just the way to do it! YB Cake Designs Owner Mari Baker has spent nearly ten years honing her baking craft. From cakes and cupcakes to chocolate and lollipops, if you can dream it, she can create it. With Easter almost over, there are several […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Check out Fuel Powersports a motorsports store in Colorado Springs!

Fuel Powersports is a buy-sell-trade used moto shop in Colorado Springs if you have a passion for riding. They provide a full-service repair shop and merchandise for all your riding needs! Cannon Bolding joined Keni Mac to talk about how from routine maintenance to complete bike rebuilds, Fuel Powersports offers everything you need!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
872
Followers
954
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy