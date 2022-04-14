April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. Liz Sheridan, the veteran actress best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on Seinfeld who also recurred on ALF and appeared in several Broadway shows, died today in New York City. She was 93. Her longtime friend and rep Amanda Hendon told Deadline that Sheridan died overnight in her sleep of natural causes. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sheridan already was a veteran TV and film actress when she was cast as the grumpy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on NBC’s ALF, appearing in about three dozen episodes from 1986-90. Soon after that, she landed the...

