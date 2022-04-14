ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glee’s Darren Criss and Wife Mia Criss Welcome Their 1st Baby

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

New dad alert! Darren Criss and wife Mia Criss (née Swier) welcomed their first baby on Monday, April 11.

The American Buffalo Broadway star, 35, announced his daughter Bluesy Belle’s arrival via Instagram on Thursday, April 14.

“M & D made some sweet music,” he captioned a family photo, confirming his firstborn came into the world a few days prior. “💙 Out now.💙.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGqm3_0f9gZIxv00
Courtesy of Darren Criss/Instagram

The actor debuted the 36-year-old producer's baby bump via Instagram in October 2021. “We’ve been making music for years,” the American Crime Story alum captioned photos of himself and the Alabama native listening to an ultrasound. “But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

The Glee alum’s former costars commented on the social media upload, including Max Adler . “Yessss!!!! Congrats you guys!!!!” the 36-year-old New York native, who played Dave Karofsky on the Fox show, wrote at the time.

Darren’s slideshow came two years after he and the Effin Media founder tied the knot in Louisiana. The pair had been dating for more than seven years when the California native proposed in January 2018 .

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the Broadway star told his Instagram followers after proposing. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

The singer shared his secret to a happy marriage ahead of their nuptials, telling Us Weekly that he was “get[ting] used to saying, ‘Whatever you want,’ and, ‘Yes, dear.’”

The Emmy nominee told Us during the February 2018 interview that “whatever makes her happy makes [him] happy,” adding, “It’s a long time coming, and I’m excited for the next chapter. It feels great.”

In June 2020, the pair celebrated 10 years together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With so much pain and frustration plaguing our information intake, I thought I’d take a small moment to appreciate the light that is my Mia,” Darren gushed via Instagram at the time. “This past week marked 10 years of our lives together. 10. I used to hear a number like that and think — no way. But here I am, lucky enough to get to say the number. And for all that time it has truly only gotten better every single day. Her tenacity, her creativity, her selflessness, her penchant for always giving life a fun flourish — they’ve all been an evergreen source of joy and inspiration for as long as I’ve known her. And in this time of unprecedented separation in the world, I wake up every morning so grateful to share such a special togetherness with her. To many more, my Mia. Thanks for making the world a brighter place.”

