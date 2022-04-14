ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Nick English named Janesville Bluebirds head coach

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fk076_0f9gYFQN00

JANESVILLE

Nick English has big shoes to fill.

The longtime Janesville Bluebirds assistant coach has been named head coach of the city’s high school boys hockey co-operative program.

English replaces John Mauermann, who retired from teaching at Janesville Parker in January and resigned as the Bluebirds’ coach at midseason. Mauermann led Beloit Memorial to a WIAA state championship in 1999 and took Janesville to three state appearances.

“This has been a dream of mine for the last 11 years, when I began my teaching career,” English said. “I can’t begin to thank my colleague and hall of fame coach, John Mauermann, for being the best mentor I could ask for. Taking over for someone who had such a legendary coaching career (36 years as head coach) is a challenge that I’m looking forward to.

“Replacing a hall of fame coach wont be easy, but I’m confident in my abilities and am extremely excited to carry on the strong tradition of Bluebird hockey.”

English has an extensive background in hockey, both as a player and as a coach. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois, in 2006 where he was an all-conference, first-team forward three years in a row.

He played AAA hockey for Team Illinois and was invited to the USA Hockey National Select Camp prior to playing for Glenbrook North. Also an outstanding football player in high school, English played one year of football for UW-Whitewater before returning to the ice and playing for the West Bend Bombers of the Great Lakes Hockey League.

English joined the Bluebirds’ coaching staff as an assistant in 2011. He also served as head girls hockey coach at Antigo High School. He has been a physical education teacher at Van Buren Elementary in Janesville since 2013.

The Bluebirds finished 14-10 overall last season, including 9-5 in the Big Eight Conference, and tied for second place.

English served as the interim head coach the last half of the season and is looking forward to the 2022-23 season. All-conference performers Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck both return, along with goalie Jaicy Campbell.

“I can’t wait to get back on the ice and to start preparing for next season,” English said. “I’m extremely honored and proud to be named the head coach of the Bluebirds.”

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Janesville Jets earn crucial overtime win

Cade Destefani kept the season alive Friday night for the Janesville Jets. The forward's goal at 1:19 of overtime lifted the Jets to a crucial 5-4 NAHL win over the Springfield Jr. Blues. With the win, Janesville moved within one point of the fourth-place Minnesota Wilderness with one game to play. The top four teams in the Midwest Division advance to the postseason. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Janesville, WI
City
Antigo, WI
Janesville, WI
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 14th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The NCAA DIII volleyball champions have gotten back to work, and with one title under their belt the Blugolds are hungry for more. The team gathered to receive their rings last weekend, one final celebration of last season’s successes, and from here on out the program is focused on a repeat performance.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick English
WCIA

Mallory Ramage wins Girls Basketball Player of the Year

MATTOON (WCIA) — The 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close and we are honoring some remarkable athletes. Mallory Ramage is WCIA 3’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Mallory Ramage knew right away she could leave her mark on the Mattoon girls basketball program, more so than just on the court. “When I […]
MATTOON, IL
WLUC

Small Grouping Represent Wildcats with Multiple Top Finishes at St. Norbert

DEPERE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A handful of Wildcats competed for the NMU Track & Field team at the St. Norbert Twilight Meet on Thursday (April 14), where the ‘Cats earned multiple top-place finishes on a cold and windy evening in De Pere, Wisconsin. Northern competed against runners from host St. Norbert, Michigan Tech, Ripon College, and Lawrence University at the meet.
DE PERE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Eight Conference#Usa Hockey#Janesville Bluebirds#English#Beloit Memorial#Team Illinois#Uw Whitewater
GazetteXtra

All-star high school basketball: Milton's Alex Olson named coach of WBCA Division 2 All-Star team

The area will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association boys and girls All Star games, set for June 29 and June 30 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Led by The Gazette players of the year Kate Huml of Janesville Craig and Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot, nine players from the area will get a chance to showcase their skills against other members of the class of 2022. ...
MILTON, WI
Leader-Telegram

Prep baseball: Eau Claire teams appear poised for another big year

Eau Claire has a strong tradition on the baseball diamond, and with the way things look heading into this spring that doesn’t figure to change any time soon. With the level of talent and depth in the city, Carson Park will be home to some standout teams this year. Each of Eau Claire’s four varsity programs is ranked in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy