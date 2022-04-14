Nick English named Janesville Bluebirds head coach

JANESVILLE

Nick English has big shoes to fill.

The longtime Janesville Bluebirds assistant coach has been named head coach of the city’s high school boys hockey co-operative program.

English replaces John Mauermann, who retired from teaching at Janesville Parker in January and resigned as the Bluebirds’ coach at midseason. Mauermann led Beloit Memorial to a WIAA state championship in 1999 and took Janesville to three state appearances.

“This has been a dream of mine for the last 11 years, when I began my teaching career,” English said. “I can’t begin to thank my colleague and hall of fame coach, John Mauermann, for being the best mentor I could ask for. Taking over for someone who had such a legendary coaching career (36 years as head coach) is a challenge that I’m looking forward to.

“Replacing a hall of fame coach wont be easy, but I’m confident in my abilities and am extremely excited to carry on the strong tradition of Bluebird hockey.”

English has an extensive background in hockey, both as a player and as a coach. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School in Carol Stream, Illinois, in 2006 where he was an all-conference, first-team forward three years in a row.

He played AAA hockey for Team Illinois and was invited to the USA Hockey National Select Camp prior to playing for Glenbrook North. Also an outstanding football player in high school, English played one year of football for UW-Whitewater before returning to the ice and playing for the West Bend Bombers of the Great Lakes Hockey League.

English joined the Bluebirds’ coaching staff as an assistant in 2011. He also served as head girls hockey coach at Antigo High School. He has been a physical education teacher at Van Buren Elementary in Janesville since 2013.

The Bluebirds finished 14-10 overall last season, including 9-5 in the Big Eight Conference, and tied for second place.

English served as the interim head coach the last half of the season and is looking forward to the 2022-23 season. All-conference performers Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck both return, along with goalie Jaicy Campbell.

“I can’t wait to get back on the ice and to start preparing for next season,” English said. “I’m extremely honored and proud to be named the head coach of the Bluebirds.”