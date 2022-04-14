ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
easter bunny 2

By Lauren Gross photography
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuna Jimena Valadez was the first baby...

This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.
Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
This Is America's Favorite Easter Candy, According To Instacart

Jelly beans, Reese's peanut butter eggs, Peeps, chocolate rabbits... These candies and so many more are practically guaranteed to be found in someone's Easter basket this year. Just like Halloween is a moneymaker for candy companies in the fall — in September 2021, it was predicted that Americans would spend $10 billion on Halloween candy and costumes (via USA Today) — the Easter season is also a perfect time for confectionary companies to unload everything from those little chalky pastel eggs to hunks of solid chocolate shaped like Peter Rabbit to a sugar-hungry market.
Luna
The most popular Easter Candy in 2022

The bunny is coming... Hershey's Chocolate products . (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) It's another sweet time of the year. The Easter Bunny will be coming to town with baskets filled with goodies very soon. The Easter holiday coming this Sunday inspires candy lovers to dust off some timely favorites each spring just before the weather turns warm. But of these treats, which are the most popular? Thanks to Instacart, we have that answer. Here are the top 10 favorite Easter candies so far in 2022 in the weeks leading up to Sunday:10. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs Hersheyland.com Simple Hershey's chocolate......
Love or Hate Them Peeps Are Probably in Your Easter Basket

It's Easter weekend, and the Easter Bunny will be bringing some yummy candy and egg treats for the kids, including Peeps! Ahh, the delicious marshmallow shaped chicken, bunnies or other animals that appear at Easter time. Actually, they're year round now. Yummy, right?. There is a love/hate thing going here...
5 Easter Basket Classics We All Love (Well, Most of Us)

Easter has different meanings to different people. Of course, Christians honor it as the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead after his crucifixion, and they typically go to church to celebrate the event. But if you didn't grow up reading the Bible and don't identify as a Christian, you're...
#Easter Bunny#Jimena
Learn How Are Peeps Made — And See a Video From the Factory

Easter season is upon us and that means the return of a springtime tradition: Easter baskets adorned with Peeps. The neon-colored marshmallow chicks are synonymous with Easter. And while their bright colors and blobby shapes are quickly recognizable, their history is less familiar. Here are some surprising facts about Peeps and just what they're made of?
Christians from across Southern California celebrate Easter Sunday

Christians from across Southern California Sunday were celebrating Easter with many services being held. In Manhattan Beach, a sunrise service was planned for 6:30 a.m. near the pier. It was one of many services around the Southland in celebration of the holiday. In downtown Los Angeles, the Midnight Mission was expected to hold its Easter celebration for the first time in two years. It was canceled previously due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus. The celebration would include a meal involving herb chicken, honey glazed ham, steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.Nearby, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be able to seat its full capacity of 3,000 for Easter Masses after being limited to 130 people in 2021 and being closed in 2020. The Rev. David Gallardo, the cathedral's pastor, will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass, the Mass of the Resurrection of Our Lord, in English at 10 a.m. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
Garden Guy: Lawn maintenance

Most of us with cool season grasses have cut or had our lawns cut at least a couple of times. So now is a good time to review good lawn maintenance procedures, especially considering the ongoing drought. Turf experts tell us that, if you need to fertilize, now is a good time to...
Fun facts about marshmallow Peeps

(CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Are you planning to snack on some PEEPS this Easter weekend? Here's a look at some facts about the marshmallow treat:. It is considered the most-consumed, non-chocolate Easter candy. They were first introduced in 1953. Just Born Candy Company, the candy maker, says yellow is America’s best...
This Is Your Favorite Easter Candy, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Spring is in swing, which means it’s almost Easter. And what is Easter if not an excuse to indulge in decadent chocolates, sweet marshmallows, and fruity treats? Chomping the ears off of a candy bunny is practically an Easter tradition. As you browse the goods lining drugstore and supermarket aisles, you might feel particularly drawn to some Easter candy options over others—and the reason could be written in the stars.
