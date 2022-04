PETOSKEY — Shane Horn will be the next Petoskey city manager, pending contract negotiations. The Adrian native came out on top following an extensive selection process which culminated in a public meet and greet Tuesday and interviews Wednesday among four finalists. Horn, who is currently city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee, northeast of Memphis, edged out former city manager George Korthauer, who reapplied for the position after a roughly 13-year interval.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO