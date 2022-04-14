ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Subway shooting suspect had means to carry out more attacks: Prosecutors

By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro, Ivan Pereira, Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmFUT_0f9gLeY100
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NEW YORK — The man accused of opening fire on a subway train in Brooklyn may have rushed the attack and had more weapons available to possibly commit other shootings, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

As Frank Robert James faced a federal judge for the first time, other revelations into his alleged plot to shoot subway riders were shown, including that he may have been rushed into his action, according to law enforcement sources.

James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, more than 24 hours into an intense manhunt that began after 10 people were shot on a crowded subway car in Brooklyn.

Police have determined James rode the subway from Brooklyn to Manhattan, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Detectives are going through hours of footage to piece together the entire timeline of his movements.

James was charged in a criminal complaint with committing a terrorist act on a mass transportation vehicle and was subsequently transferred to federal custody. James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, said Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

James didn't enter a plea during his first court hearing Thursday and only answered a few yes or no questions. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann ordered him held without bail but did not rule out a future bail application.

Investigators believe James may have rushed the attack, and are working to determine whether James intended to carry out the attack as the train pulled into the 36th Street Station, or whether he set off his smoke grenades sooner than intended, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

As the subway car filled with smoke, it’s believed James knelt on one knee to avoid the rising smoke, and opened fire from that crouched position, sources said. Investigators believe that's why most of the gunshot wounds were to the legs or hands.

The shooting unfolded on a Manhattan-bound N subway car during the Tuesday morning commute, just before 8:30 a.m. ET, as the train approached the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

A man witnessed mumbling to himself on the subway car donned a gas mask and detonated a smoke canister before pulling out a handgun and firing a barrage of 33 bullets, hitting 10 people, a police official told ABC News.

The gun jammed during the incident, which is believed to have saved lives, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

Smoke poured out of the subway car as the doors opened and screaming riders ran out onto the platform of the station. Bloodied people were seen lying on the floor of the train and the platform.

A total of 29 people were injured, according to hospital officials.

In a court filing, federal prosecutors called the shooting calculated and “entirely premeditated.” They noted James wore a hard hat and construction worker-style jacket as a disguise and then shed them after the gunfire to avoid recognition.

Prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit.

"The defendant, terrifyingly, opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way this city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said in court Thursday. "The defendant’s attack was premeditated; it was carefully planned; and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city. The defendant’s mere presence outside federal custody presents a serious risk of danger to the community and he should be detained pending trial."

James’ defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg called the subway shooting a tragedy but pointed out that initial information can often be wrong. She also lauded James’ actions after the shooting.

“Yesterday Mr. James saw his photograph on the news,” Eisner-Grynberg said. “He called crime stoppers. He told them where he was.”

The lawyer said her client deserves a fair trial like all other defendants.

In court, she asked the judge to order James to undergo psychiatric treatment while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Brooklyn.

The judge did not immediately respond to the request for psychiatric treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, police recovered two bags from the scene containing, among other items, a Glock 17 pistol, a key to a U-Haul rental vehicle and multiple bank cards, including a debit card with the name Frank James. They also discovered a jacket with reflective tape near the two bags that had a receipt for a storage unit in Philadelphia, which records provided by the facility showed was registered to James, the complaint said.

James was born in New York City and has lived in Philadelphia and Milwaukee in recent years, according to Peace.

The Glock recovered from the scene was lawfully purchased by James in Ohio, according to the complaint.

Records provided by U-Haul showed James rented a white Chevrolet van from the company in Philadelphia on Monday, according to the complaint. The U-Haul vehicle crossed states lines from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and then to New York, the complaint said. Surveillance cameras recorded the van driving over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge before dawn Tuesday and entering Brooklyn, according to the complaint.

At approximately 6:12 a.m. ET, another surveillance camera recorded an individual wearing a yellow hard hat, orange working jacket with reflective tape, carrying a backpack in his right hand and dragging a rolling bag in his left hand, leaving the U-Haul van on foot near West 7th Street and Kings Highway in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighborhood, according to the complaint.

Police later located the vehicle parked on Kings Highway, about two blocks from a subway stop for the N-train, where investigators believe James entered the mass transit system.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we believe he was alone," Mayor Eric Adams told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

Senior law enforcement officials told ABC News they also uncovered a number of social media posts and videos tied to James, including, police said, "race-based grievances and conspiracy theory narratives."

Police added, "James made several statements indicating that he suffers from a deteriorated mental and emotional state, including claims of severe post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as at least one video that includes a potential indicator of his intent to conduct an act of violence."

The investigation was complicated by the fact that none of the surveillance cameras inside the 36th Street subway station were working at the time of the attack, a police official told ABC News. The cameras, which are aimed at turnstiles, didn't transmit in real-time due to a computer malfunction, a source said. The same glitch impacted cameras at the stops before and after 36th Street. Investigators said they are looking into how this malfunction happened.

MTA chief Janno Lieberman confirmed that a failed internet connection prevented cameras at three Brooklyn stations, including 36th street, from properly transmitting images. Lieber reiterated James was caught on other subway station cameras, contributing to the successful apprehension.

James was ultimately apprehended after police received a tip that he was in a McDonald's near 6th Street and 1st Avenue. When responding officers didn't see James at the fast-food restaurant, they drove around the area and spotted him near St. Marks Place and First Avenue, where he was taken into custody at around 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to police.

Sources told ABC News that James may have called police on himself. Among the calls to NYPD Crime Stoppers was reportedly someone who said: "I think you're looking for me. I'm seeing my picture all over the news, and I'll be around this McDonalds."

James allegedly gave his name and a description of what he was wearing, according to sources. He said his phone battery was dying and he would be either in the McDonald's charging his phone or out front, according to sources. A New York City Police Department official told ABC News investigators are reviewing the 911 call.

When officers didn't find the suspect in the McDonald's, a block away they encountered pedestrians who told officers they found James, sources said. James was found standing at a kiosk charging his phone, according to sources.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Mark Crudele, Alex Hosenball, Joshua Hoyos, Soo Rin Kim, Josh Margolin, Christopher Looft and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ohio, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Independent

New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station

New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
KESQ

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Nypd#Abc News
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
KTVU FOX 2

Pack of attackers target boy in subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in East New York, Brooklyn. The assault took place on Mar. 14 at about 3:57 p.m. on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station. The teen was approached by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy