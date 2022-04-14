Breaking Down the Premiere of ‘The Kardashians’

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her private life and how two members of her family have been encouraging her to have children.The model and reality star shared her thoughts about having children during a recent appearance on E News’ Daily Pop with her family to promote their upcoming show, The Kardashians. And according to the 26-year-old, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, are “100 per cent” telling her to start a family.“Mom, 100 per cent my mom,” Kendall responded, when asked who in her family was pressuring her to have children. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris]...
Comments / 0