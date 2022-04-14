ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Breaking Down the Premiere of ‘The Kardashians’

By Amelia Wedemeyer
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Wedemeyer and Liz Kelly talk about the first episode of the Kardashians’ new...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
People

Kris Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for '98%' of New Hulu Show

Kris Jenner is gearing up for the premiere of The Kardashians. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Tuesday, the 66-year-old opened up about her excitement for her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians — which follows the lives of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner since they ended E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians last summer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North warns cousin True that being ‘4 sucks’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter, North, gave her cousin True a brutally honest warning about turning 4. “You are 4 years old. Four sucks,” North said in a video posted to Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story at True’s birthday party Sunday. Khloé, 37, was heard gasping from behind the camera at her unapologetically outspoken niece‘s remark. North, who wore a T-shirt with her rapper dad’s face on it, may have been holding on to some bitterness from her own 4th birthday when she celebrated amongst friends at a not-so-lavish Chuck E. Cheese in June 2017. At the time, Twitter users poked fun at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Breaking Down#Liz Kelly Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kendall Jenner reveals which family members are ‘pressuring’ her to have children

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her private life and how two members of her family have been encouraging her to have children.The model and reality star shared her thoughts about having children during a recent appearance on E News’ Daily Pop with her family to promote their upcoming show, The Kardashians. And according to the 26-year-old, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, are “100 per cent” telling her to start a family.“Mom, 100 per cent my mom,” Kendall responded, when asked who in her family was pressuring her to have children. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris]...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy