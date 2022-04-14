ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Downtown Sarasota condominium project begins last phase of sales

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-story condominium project has entered the last leg of sales as 75% of the building has already sold out. The DeMarcay in downtown Sarasota has 10 homes remaining with move-ins expected to take place next summer. Construction on the lower level and foundation...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 1

Related
WECT

Front Street improvement project to begin soon in phases

Many local business owners across southeastern North Carolina are also feeling like they’re on empty after they fill up. Local leaders respond to Amazon's new delivery center announcement. Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. |. According to a news release, Amazon packages are shipped to a delivery...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Community Impact Houston

Northwood Church begins three-phase building expansion project

Northwood Church, located at 7750 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, has begun a three-phase building expansion project with hopes of completing all three phases by 2024. According to Lead Pastor Marty Burroughs, Phase 1 will include a new sanctuary and foyer area; Phase 2 will include a new nursery area for children age 5 and younger; and Phase 3 will include the new Kid's Church area for children ages 6-11. "Every part of the facility is designed with young families in mind," Burroughs said in an email. "There is plenty of space to gather just to talk and enjoy a cup of coffee together as well as ample-size classrooms and playrooms for the kids. We are doing this building project as we have the funds to do it. That means we are not getting a loan to build all [of] this. We believe that God has led us to do this by faith in Him to provide all that is needed."
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
WINKNEWS.com

Affordable Cape Coral housing becoming a thing of the past

A housing crisis is getting worse in Southwest Florida’s largest city. On Friday, only eight houses in Cape Coral cost under $300,000. On Monday, realtors said that number was five. If you’re looking to buy a home in Cape Coral, it may feel more like the hunger games.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WFLA

Sarasota rent up 50% compared to last year, report shows

In January, Sarasota County Commissioners voted to dedicate $25 million in federal funds to affordable housing projects. Before they came to that decision, they heard from countless community stakeholders, including the head of human resources for the county's largest health care system.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium#Sales Manager#The Demarcay Residences#Gk Real Estate
SuncoastPost

Healing Through Art in Downtown Sarasota

More Too Life, a local non-profit, is partnering with renowned Sarasota artist, Marie Thérèse Lacroix, to explore how art can impact the healing of victims of human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. During the month of March, Marie T will be working with a select...
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Bixby announces free landfill days for residents

BIXBY, Okla. — As a Free Service to residents, the City of Bixby contracts with the local landfill to provide self-serve access on specific days in the Spring. Participants must show a City of Bixby utility bill or driver’s license with an address within the Bixby city limits in order to be admitted to the landfill.
BIXBY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy