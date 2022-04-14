Downtown Sarasota condominium project begins last phase of sales

Northwood Church, located at 7750 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, has begun a three-phase building expansion project with hopes of completing all three phases by 2024. According to Lead Pastor Marty Burroughs, Phase 1 will include a new sanctuary and foyer area; Phase 2 will include a new nursery area for children age 5 and younger; and Phase 3 will include the new Kid's Church area for children ages 6-11. "Every part of the facility is designed with young families in mind," Burroughs said in an email. "There is plenty of space to gather just to talk and enjoy a cup of coffee together as well as ample-size classrooms and playrooms for the kids. We are doing this building project as we have the funds to do it. That means we are not getting a loan to build all [of] this. We believe that God has led us to do this by faith in Him to provide all that is needed."

