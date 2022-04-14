Hazmat crews respond to Pennsylvania American Water in Baldwin

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A large hazmat response is on scene at Pennsylvania American Water treatment plant in Baldwin, a source tells Channel 11.

A source tells Channel 11 that employees were having trouble breathing, causing the hazmat response.

According to Baldwin Borough police, first responders were called to a chemical leak at the facility.

The chemical was quickly identified and determined to pose no danger to the public. Hazmat units responded and mitigated the chemical.

Police said that site cleanup will be completed ‘shortly’.

