Storm set to soak San Francisco Bay Area Saturday

Parts of the Bay Area are seeing scattered showers continue Thursday night. But don't put those umbrellas away yet, another soaking is headed our way.

The slow-moving storm is continuing across the region, with steadier drizzle seen along the coast and in our hills and mountains. The wet weather is expected to continue through the evening, with overnight light rain and higher elevation drizzle becoming less widespread.

By the beginning of Friday's morning commute, lingering moisture remains mainly in the form of patchy dense fog, especially across North Bay neighborhoods. A few areas of drizzle are still possible, though streets should begin to dry as our morning rush unfolds.

This storm will produce additional rainfall up to .20 inches.

A faster moving and more potent storm starts our weekend with an early soaking.

Categorized as a 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale , the storm arrives Saturday morning.

While snowpack measurements are sending a sobering message to California, a new study is painting a broader and perhaps even more urgent picture.

The initial wave of light to moderate showers moves into the North Bay around 1 a.m. A second wave of light to moderate rain develops along a cold front. This moves into the North Bay around 3 a.m. and spreads into the Bay by 4 a.m. and South Bay by 5 a.m. After this line moves east, scattered showers remain until 1 p.m.

Rainfall totals range from .30 inches to 1 inch with ponding possible on our roads during the heaviest rain.

It will be a breezy Saturday, as wind gusts accompany the wet weather that will taper after 1 p.m.