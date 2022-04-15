ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm set to soak San Francisco Bay Area Saturday

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OEhi_0f9g8nLS00

Parts of the Bay Area are seeing scattered showers continue Thursday night. But don't put those umbrellas away yet, another soaking is headed our way.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The slow-moving storm is continuing across the region, with steadier drizzle seen along the coast and in our hills and mountains. The wet weather is expected to continue through the evening, with overnight light rain and higher elevation drizzle becoming less widespread.

By the beginning of Friday's morning commute, lingering moisture remains mainly in the form of patchy dense fog, especially across North Bay neighborhoods. A few areas of drizzle are still possible, though streets should begin to dry as our morning rush unfolds.

This storm will produce additional rainfall up to .20 inches.

A faster moving and more potent storm starts our weekend with an early soaking.

Categorized as a 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale , the storm arrives Saturday morning.

VIDEO: Thinning snowpack indicates wider challenge for California, other states across Western US

While snowpack measurements are sending a sobering message to California, a new study is painting a broader and perhaps even more urgent picture.

The initial wave of light to moderate showers moves into the North Bay around 1 a.m. A second wave of light to moderate rain develops along a cold front. This moves into the North Bay around 3 a.m. and spreads into the Bay by 4 a.m. and South Bay by 5 a.m. After this line moves east, scattered showers remain until 1 p.m.

Rainfall totals range from .30 inches to 1 inch with ponding possible on our roads during the heaviest rain.

It will be a breezy Saturday, as wind gusts accompany the wet weather that will taper after 1 p.m.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Comments / 2

Related
KCRA.com

Here are the areas that could see rain and snow in Northern California

Some areas of Northern California could see rain and snow beginning overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Meteorologist Heather Waldman says the rain will start later Wednesday night for coastal areas, and it’ll move into the Valley around Thursday morning. Drivers should also plan for some wet spots for Thursday's...
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KDRV

5.1 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast Saturday night

COAST, Ore.- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Oregon coast early Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S reports this happened about 266 miles west of Coos Bay, and 268 miles east of Newport. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a tweet, it said a...
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#North Bay#South Bay#Western Us#Extreme Weather#Sandhyaabc7
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Heavy spring snow impacting travel in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A late spring storm brought fresh snow to the Sierra. With snowballs in hand, J. R. and Carmen Beruman​, who are from the Bay Area, made Thursday a day of fun. The two stopped at a gas station in Cisco Grove at around 5,600 feet where snow fell all day long. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
MarketWatch

Waymo set to launch fully driverless vehicle service in San Francisco

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, +2.77% GOOG, +2.78% , said Monday that it is ready to introduce a fully autonomous-driving service in San Francisco. “We’re now ready to begin introducing the Waymo Driver in fully autonomous mode — with no specialist behind the wheel — in the city as a major step on our path to deploying a fully autonomous commercial service,” Waymo Co-Chief Executive Tekedra Mawakana said in a blog post.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy