The 26 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article.

The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season after season. So if you find yourself asking, “Are white sneakers in style?” the answer is always yes. But before you buy a pair of the best white sneakers for women, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Top White Sneakers for Women

White Sneaker Trend 2022

While the silhouette has remained a must-have for women, there have been subtle variations in white sneaker trends — seen in everything from an intentionally beat up Golden Goose style to a crisp, clean Common Project option, sneaker mules and chunkier, retro looks from Reebok.

Celebs like Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker love a pair of super comfy, retro white New Balance dad sneakers , while Meghan Markle has been seen sporting her classically cool pair of eco-friendly Vejas while out and about (both styles are on our best white sneakers shopping list, ahead). Even though it’s super simple, your white sneaker choice should be an expression of your mood at that moment in time.

The Different Types of Women’s White Sneakers

You can pretty much find a solid white pair of sneakers from every brand now. They come in a range of textures, with unique stitching and varied shapes, at a range of price points. “You don’t have to spend a ton of money to look polished in some white sneakers,” says celebrity fashion stylist Kara Elkin . A clean pair of Keds from a store like Target is the cutest best-kept fashion secret, under-$50.”

Just be sure to find a pair that supports your foot type, too. New York-based podiatrist Dr. Parker M. Gennett says that “a stiff heel counter, firm sole and torsion stability” are important characteristics to look out for in any sneaker you’re wearing regularly. “If you can twist it like a pretzel, it’s probably not a good idea,” he says. For optimum comfort, “look for a happy balance between control of motion for support and cushion,” he explains. Also, look for styles that come in wide sizing if you have wide feet and/or bunions .

No matter which style you choose, you can dress up your white sneakers with a spring dress or down with leggings and a hoodie for a cool athleisure moment. Bottom line: They’re bound to become your go-to pair of footwear, if they aren’t already.

Want to up your shoe game? Sign up for Footwear News’ Weekly Style newsletter to stay in the know on the latest sneaker releases and best footwear finds to shop now.

Allbirds Tree Flyer Running Sneakers

Best Sporty White Sneakers for Women

SwiftFoam provides extra cushion with an energy return, making long runs easier on your body

Made from castor beans and eucalyptus fiber

External heel counter and flared, geometric midsole for stability

The Allbirds Tree Flyer is a best-selling sneaker, designed to support you on everyday runs and walks with an emphasis on longer distances. These Allbirds shoes are uniquely made with castor beans to be the brand’s most technical running shoe yet. The foam provides a responsive cushion combined with a grippy tread and padded heel to reduce slippage. These are a favorite not only among athletes, but also among nurses and other professionals who are on their feet all day.

Related: Are the New Allbirds Tree Flyer Running Shoes Worth it? We Put Them to the Test.

Nike Air Force 1 White Sneakers

Most Popular Women’s White Sneakers

1 1/2″ heel and 1″ platform

Leather

Cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight

Lace-up style

It’s probably the most popular sneaker among the late teen to the late twenties crowd. This classic Gen Z and Millennial favorite and Nike staple remains a crowd pleaser not only because of its household name, but because it’s simply a damn good sneaker. Nike’s Air Force 1s are among the easiest wear because of their slip-on comfort, proper foot support, versatility and durability.

What reviewers say: “I have always been a Nike Air Force 1 fan,” says one reviewer. “They’re one of my favorite sneakers. I believe they run a little big so I always go 1/2 a size down. Overall very comfortable and cute.”

CREDIT: retailer

Adidas Originals Stan Smith White Sneakers

Best White Sneakers to Wear With Dresses

Made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials

Synthetic upper and rubber outsole

Vegan

True to size

As one of the best adidas sneakers you can buy, the iconic Stan Smith shoe once broke the internet. The comfortable streetwear icon looks crisp and clean, but really comes into its own after a few weeks of wear in terms of both fit and aesthetics (we love the worn-in look). Consider this popular style the ideal finishing touch for any of summer dress outfits. Treat yourself to a pair of Stan Smiths — you won’t regret it.

What reviewers say: “I own five pairs in various colors and will undoubtedly buy more. This shoe is classic looking, extremely comfortable, durable, and makes me feel good when I’m wearing them. I love this shoe and have never, ever, ever had a single problem with a pair.”

CREDIT: retailer

Related: Adidas Released New Stan Smiths for the 50th Stanniversary

Birdies The Cardinal Sneakers

Most Comfortable Tennis Shoes for Women

Low-top sneaker silhouette

Crafted of premium leather

No-slip rubber sole for inside + outside wear

Removable insole

20 mm hidden wedge inside and 20 mm outsole

Run slightly large

The cushion hiding in these simple white sneakers is so groundbreaking, you’ll think you’re wearing slippers . All Birdies are made with an ultra-comfortable quilted stitching, which adds a layer of plush to the high quality leather. These sneakers in particular feature a hidden wedge to add a little height in your step. After one wear of these popular women’s white sneakers, it’ll be hard to outfit any other shoe.

What reviewers say: “ These feel like a cloud. I had been watching ads for a while but then a friends recommendation for the sneakers pushed me over the edge and I ordered them for myself. I wish I had not waited so long! The sneakers had the clean, simple lines I have been looking for but not just that—Most sneakers I had found were nominally comfortable but the Birdies are fantastic! Now I’m just trying to figure out what my next pair will be.”

Rothy’s The Sneaker

Best Washable White Sneakers

Soft, flexible upper in bright white

Comfortable insoles in Rothy’s blue and durable outsoles in white

Features a Rothy’s blue and black heel stripe for a sporty touch

Fully machine washable

Fit notes: theses shoes don’t stretch out much

You may have heard of Rothy’s for their iconic, knit, pointy-toe flats you can easily throw in the wash. Well, later came the sneaker and it’s just as good. These slip-on womens shoes have an extra cushy midsole for premium comfort, a 3D flexible knit that hugs your foot like the perfect sock, and flexible outsole to take you anywhere and everywhere with no break in period. Rothy’s are best known for being machine washavle, which is pretty important when you’re on the white sneaker train. Oh, and did we mention they thread is made from recycled water bottles?

What reviewers say: “Love these white sneakers. I am a first time buyer with wide feet and took a chance on ordering my normal size 6. They fit perfectly and are so comfortable. Love the fact I can put them in the washer to clean and they stay like new. Will be ordering more colors”

Hoka Bondi 7 Shoes

Most Comfortable Athletic White Sneakers for Women

Compression-molded EVA foam midsole

Memory foam collar cradles Achilles

Breathable, open-engineered mesh upper

Meta Rocker design delivers smooth ride

Hoka has taken the world by storm since it’s launch, and we fully support the notion that these might quite possibly being the most comfortable sneakers for women on the planet. The Bondi 7s feature an ultra-comfy foamy cushioned midsole that provides an energy efficient return in each stride. Whether you’re a marathon runner in training , a treadmill sprinter, or a nurse that is standing on your feet all day , these white sneakers prove to bring on an overflow of positive reviews.

What reviewers say: “My father is a foot surgeon and out of all the shoe brands he recommends, Hoka is at the top. This is my 4th pair and I absolutely love them. I work long shifts as a RN and these shoes are what get me through the days/nights. I love them. Best shoes ever!”

Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers

Leather sole

Heel measures approximately 1″

Leather: Cowhide

Man-made sole

Lace-up closure

Rounded toe

These crisp white kicks are perfect for the person that appreciates a minimalist aesthetic. Though white leather shoes can come with a high price point, Sam Edelman’s option offer a great bang for your buck. And not only do these polished sneakers look great, they also deliver next-level comfort with the ideal amount of cushioning. Truly, you can’t go wrong with these.

What reviewers say: “I rarely write reviews. But, I wanted some basic white tennis to wear with dresses & such. I was actually shocked how comfortable they were! Would definitely purchase! Obsessed. Bought 2nd pair to have a fresh pair!!! Definitely buy!”

Puma Cali White Sneakers

Best White Platform Sneakers for Women

100% Leather

Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Run slightly small

Another sneaker icon, the Puma Cali sneaker will never go out of style. It’s a street style classic with a laidback west coast vibe. The updated version features a full leather upper and stacked sole for a style upgrade. Pair it with a track suit or spring dress.

What reviewers say: “I sized up from my normal 6.5-7 to a 7.5 and they’re perfect. I have wide-ish feet and was concerned they’d be narrow but they’re not at all. I can’t recommend them enough!”

CREDIT: retailer

Reebok Classic Leather White Sneakers

Best White Leather Sneakers for Women

100% Leather

Rubber sole

Soft garment leather upper for instant support

Die-cut EVA midsole absorbs impact and molded foam sock liner provides responsive cushioning support

A ’90s throwback by way of a white sneaker is cool, casual and always earns some type of street cred. The Reebok women’s Classic sneakers offer cloud-like comfort through a chunky leather design and grippy tread that can withstand most surfaces. They offer a wider fit and are among the best pairs of white sneakers for shoes for bunions .

What reviewers say: “They are the most comfortable soft but supportive sneakers I can find. I need the much support but these are supportive while also being soft and breathing.”

CREDIT: retailer

Keds Double Decker White Sneakers

Best Value

100% Synthetic

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Slip on upper with a foam footbed

Rubber outsole

For $50, you can buy this stylish Keds sneaker on repeat whenever it needs replacing. It’s cute, comfy and works with any outfit for women and girls of every age. The thicker sole is soft and cushy which contributes to comfort and balance.

What customers say: “My doctor said to wear shoes with a higher sole. I wear Keds all the time but I realized the double decker had such a thicker sole. I am so glad I ordered these. They are cushiony and comfy and seem to help with balance, too.” -Brenda

CREDIT: retailer

Superga Cotu 2750 White Sneakers

100% Cotton

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Gum sole

Runs large (size down by a half or full

Supergas are no-fuss, classic sneakers that comes at an affordable price point and check off every box. They support all foot types, feature a grippy tread designed to last awhile. They are especially great for people with wide feet. Plus, we’ve thrown these in the washing machine and magically watched dirt and mud stains disappear.

What reviewers say: “I walked all over NYC for 12 hours in these and they were some comfortable! Not only that they are super cute (cuter and fit better than classic Keds). I have wide feet and they are very comfortable.” -Sparky

CREDIT: retailer

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage White Sneakers

Best High-Top White Sneakers

Durable canvas that gets better with age

Outsole pattern for traction

Star logo patch

Great for flat feet

File Chuck Taylors under sneakers everyone should have in their closet. This high-top sneaker looks even better with a few scuffs, making the style last for years to come. These are the perfect denim companion, especially for flat-footed customers . Athletes love the floor stability these provide, making them appropriate for weightlifting in addition to day-to-day wear.

What reviewers say: “ Great basic shoe for any type of outfit. How can you say no to converse?”

CREDIT: retailer

Vans Unisex Classic Slip-Ons

Best Slip-On White Sneakers

Low profile slip on cotton canvas

Elastic side accents

Signature rubber outsoles for traction

Flat footbed

The OG slip-ons from Vans are the easiest wear on this entire list. Vans will always bring some sort of cool factor, whether you’re trying to be stylish or not. The best part about these is that they not only go with everything but can also be slipped on and off in a breeze without compromising quality or support. This is one type of sneaker you should always have on hand.

What reviewers say: “These are classics that could only be better with ComfyCush insoles and if they were free. I love my checkered slip-ons. Great design, quality and service.” -Tim

CREDIT: retailer

Greats The Royale Eco White Sneakers

Best Sustainable White Sneakers for Women

Upper made from 100% Recycled cotton canvas

All components are Global Recycled Standard or ISO certified

Outsole made with 100% natural rubber, 20% recycled rubber, and 0% plastic

Bloom insole foam made with Algae removed from over-populated ecosystems

Sustainably-made sneakers are having a moment (it’s about time). Greats’ cult-worthy, quality sneakers get better with age, including the brand’s The Royale style featuring a whole new DNA. These babies are made from 100% recycled cotton canvas and padded with algae foam removed from over-populated ecosystems. They’re complete with a 100% natural rubber outsole and recycled cotton laces.

What reviewers say: “Durable. Washable. Always look clean and classic. The most comfortable and useful shoe I’ve purchased!”

CREDIT: retailer

M.M La Fleur x Koio White Sneakers

Best Women’s White Sneakers for Work

Made from full-grain leather with a bouncy, removable insole for maximum comfort

Gold foil logo

Runs slightly large

Sneakers typically aren’t recommended for the office, but in 2022 where things are a lot more casual, these will do. The sleekness of the M.M. La Fleur x Koio collaboration brings sophisticated style to downtown New York. If you’re going for a business-casual look, you’re going to want to get your hands on these minimal, sleek and luxurious kicks.

What reviewers say: “Great shoes, classic and well-made, loved that they arrived with a second pair of shoe strings. The company has great customer service. I had some yellowing on the first pair, but I exchanged them easily. I traveled abroad and wore them immediately after purchase and they were super comfy.”

CREDIT: retailer

Everlane The Court Sneakers

Made from reconstituted leather upper (50% recycled leather and 50% non-leather)

Rubber outsole

True to size

Everlane is known for offering quality, modern designs that don’t break the bank, and these kicks live up to that rep. The Court sneakers are a sleek basketball to lifestyle crossover, made for everyday wear and running around town. Customers rave about how comfortable they are right out of the box and that they truly can be worn with anything.

What reviewers say: “I am a 7.5 normally, so I followed what other reviews said and went down a half size (because there are not half sizes) to a 7. When these shoes first came, I was a little worried because they felt on the verge of being too small. By the end of the first and second day wearing them, my feet hurt a little. I have had them for about a week now, and they are stretched out a little and fit perfectly. They are so cute and go with dresses, jeans, leggings, and everything in between. They give me reebok sneaker vibes with the look, but much more simple and “dress-up-able”. They are the perfect everyday sneaker, but they do take a little breaking in.”

CREDIT: retailer

Adidas Originals Ozelia White Sneakers

Best Chunky White Sneakers

Rubber sole and outsole

Synthetic upper with embroidered leopard-print stripes

Adiprene, Adiprene+ and EVA in the midsole offer superior cushioning at impact

This upper features at least 50% recycled content

Run slightly big

If you’re looking to make a style statement on the streets, look no further than the Adidas Ozelia sneakers. You’ll turn heads and attract compliments in these spaceship-like sneakers that happen to be supportive and ultra-comfy for your feet. These turn any head-to-toe sweatsuit into a fashion moment.

What reviewers say: “ Amazing shoes, super comfy with a sock-like fit.”

CREDIT: retailer

Veja V-12 White Sneakers

Also Consider Best Sustainable

Genuine leather upper

Lining made of organic cotton

Rubber insole

Sole made of wild rubber originating from the Amazonian forest

Size 5-9

These Emma Watson and Meghan Markle-approved sneakers from French brand Veja are another popular eco-friendly style. For just under $200, they’re made from recycled plastic water bottles and feel luxurious in both style and design — making them the perfect addition to a daily uniform or capsule wardrobe.

What reviewers say: “The shoes is beautiful and trendy. It’s really comfortable and light to walk around the city. I love this style and think that it will be easy to clean. This shoe is easy to dress up or down.”

CREDIT: retailer

Common Projects Achilles White Sneakers

Best Splurge

Napa leather, low-top sneaker

1″ flat heel

Round toe

Handmade lace-up front

Foiled logo at padded heel counter

Leather lining.

Reinforced rubber outsole

Common Projects remains at the top of the list when it comes to brands offering a good pair of expensive sneakers. At $440, these offer impeccable quality, comfort and attention to detail. You’re buying into the casual, cool lifestyle of Common Projects lifestyle, and trust us, it’s worth it.

CREDIT: retailer

Cariuma IBI Off-White Knit Sneakers

Most Lightweight Women’s White Shoes

Made from bamboo knit (bamboo and recycled PET)

Removable lightweight memory foam, cork and Mamona oil insole

Green EVA outsole, made from sugarcane

Vegan

Machine washable

True to size

Cariuma has a unique take on the classic white sneaker. Made entirely of bamboo, the IBI is high performance, low-impact and probably the lightest weight sneaker you’ll ever slip your foot into.

What reviewers say: “I took a chance and my feet won! They are very comfortable, and true to size. They are not your average tennis shoe in terms of the feeling on the insole. You can wear without socks. I will be ordering a few more pairs.”

CREDIT: retailer

Golden Goose Superstar Low-Top White Sneakers

Best Designer Sneakers

100% leather outer, sole and fabric lining

Distressed effect

Signature star patch to the sides

Round toe

Contrasting heel counter

Golden Goose has become a celebrity and influencer favorite. The brand’s intentionally slightly dirty sneakers are a subtle style statement and ultra-comfortable, according to customers. There is no break in time for these babies, which feels refreshing when you crack open a new box.leather

CREDIT: retailer

New Balance 574 Sneakers

Best Dad Sneakers

Leather and suede upper

Rubber tread

True to size

Every fashion girl owns a pair of New Balance 574s , aka one of the best New Balance shoes you can shop. Not only do they go with everything, they properly support the foot for a full day of walking . They offer a fully cushioned footbed for support that hugs but also leaves room to grow. Plus, they’re in line with the dad sneaker trend we can’t seem to let go of.

What reviewers say: “These are honestly my new favorite shoes. They are so comfortable and the colors of them go with so many different clothing items. I honestly never want to take them off!”

CREDIT: retailer

Gola Grandslam White Leather Sneakers

Rubber sole

True to size

All leather uppers

Lace-up closure for a secure fit

Padded collar and tongue

Soft textile linings

Gola Grandslam sneakers are classic sneakers with retro flair. They’re the indie sister to the Nike Air Force 1s but slightly less chunky. They look great with dresses for their streamlined yet still sporty silhouette. It’s no wonder Anthropologie bought into this best-selling style.

CREDIT: retailer

APL Women’s Techloom Pro White Sneakers

Best for Working Out

TechLoom upper construction is seamlessly woven from performance textiles resulting in a true one-piece upper for an optimal fit

Engineered into a single layer for support and breathability

Midsole/outsole compound developed for direct ground contact, enabling the use of less rubber on the outsole which reduces the weight of the shoes

Propelium® is designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort

Vegan

8mm drop from the heel to the forefoot places the foot in a natural position for efficient running

The APL knit sneaker has a legion of fans that won’t wear anything else. Customers love the supportive flexibility of the sock-like knit upper and the low level arch support that feels great for flat-footed runners. These low-profile sneakers are appropriate for mid to wide-sized feet since the knit gracefully adjusts without digging in.

What reviewers say: “ I used to be a die-hard Nike sneaker wearer. Step in APL (yes, pun intended!) The TechLoom Pro is soooo comfortable and very light weight. They are very versatile and can be used for gym workouts, cardio exercise or just running errands around town. I always get them in white, which can show dirt easily, but I just put them in the washing machine on delicate cycle with cold water and they come out fine (just don’t put them in the dryer – let them air dry). Give them a try. I’m sure you will be extremely happy!”

CREDIT: retailer

K-Swiss Women’s Classic Leather Sneakers

Rubber sole

Genuine full grain leather upper

Rubber cup-sole with signature herringbone brick tread for traction and durability

Bloom EVA midsole for cushioning and shock absorption

Ortholite ECO foam sock-liner for comfort

Padded collar and tongue for added comfort and a secure fit

These K-Swiss sneakers are made with an Ortholite foam sock liner, which basically brings the comfort of a custom orthopedic that molds to your foot over time. It’s a great athletic shoe hybrid that can handle activities while still appearing crisp and polished.

Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers

100% Fabric or Textile

Rubber sole

Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch

Durable sneaker construction securely bonds upper to rubber outsole

Elastic back for a secure, slip-on fit

Rustproof eyelets

Removable footbed for lightweight comfort and arch support

Non-marking rubber outsole enhances grip

These simple, low-profile, lightweight sneakers from Sperry offer a springy, textile, no-tie, lace up option that feels polished and elevated. You’re not going to run a marathon in these, but they do make a great walking shoe or women to run around town looking crisp, clean and refined while remaining comfortable.

What reviewers say: “I love these shoes. They are not heavy at all! I have 5 pair and I haven’t worn any other brand since my first pair three years ago!”

How to Care for Your White Sneakers

One of the only negative features of white sneakers is that they tend to appear dirty quicker than other styles that can hide the normal wear and tear of everyday life. Some pairs made of knit materials are machine washable, while other leather versions require a bit more attention. To give your white sneakers a longer life, be sure to clean them once in a while with a little soap and a toothbrush for scrubbing. We’ve got the full guide on how to clean your white shoes .

But for now, check out our picks of the best 20 white sneakers for women. Whether you’re looking for a pair of business-casual work shoes , nurse shoes , everyday errand-running shoes or style you can hit the gym in, there’s an option here to suit your needs and budget.

How to Wear Women’s White Sneakers This Summer Into Fall

Sneakers are the lightest color on the spectrum but that doesn’t make them a summer-only pair of shoes. Just because your wardrobe gets darker as the temps drop, doesn’t mean your footwear has to follow. This versatile sneaker can be worn well into fall, weather-permitting. That said, there are a few guidelines you’ll want to consider as you style the best women’s white sneakers after Labor Day.

A white sneaker keeps an outfit on the casual side, so it’s best to pair them with casual fall items like jeans, work pants, leggings, or a slouchy sweater dress. Think of it like this: when you have an outfit that can be dressed up or dressed down, throwing a pair of white kicks on will dress it down. It’s the perfect choice for a casual Saturday when you’re touring around a city or heading to a sporting event. That said, there is no need to hesitate when jumping to invest in any of the white sneakers ahead at any time of year.

Meet the experts

Kara Elkin is a celebrity fashion stylist based in Los Angeles. Although she currently focuses on styling and consulting, she also co-founded womenswear label Elkin in 2011, which became popular among Hollwyood’s elite including Brie Larson, Zosia Mamet, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts.

is a celebrity fashion stylist based in Los Angeles. Although she currently focuses on styling and consulting, she also co-founded womenswear label Elkin in 2011, which became popular among Hollwyood’s elite including Brie Larson, Zosia Mamet, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts. Dr. Parker M. Gennett is a New York-based podiatrist. He’s been practicing with the Foot & Ankle Care Center for over 25 years and is a member of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeon. He specializes in pediatric and adult sports injury as well as routine care of podiatric and orthopaedic foot and ankle conditions.

Meet the Author

Vanessa Powell is an established editor and stylist with a decade of experience covering lifestyle and wellness trends for publications like PeopleStyle, Well+Good, Health, and Shape magazine.