Caddo County, OK

Oklahoma father accused of causing critical brain injury in 4-month-old daughter

 1 day ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old father was arrested after his 4-month-old daughter was hospitalized with significant brain injuries.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on April 10 shortly after 5 a.m., someone called the Caddo County dispatch center and reported an unresponsive 4-month-old. EMS responded to the 200 block of 3rd Street, where they found a baby girl who reportedly had to be flown to the Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital to treat her severe brain injuries.

The bureau alleges that the baby’s father, Kyle Bucher, caused the critical brain injuries. He was reportedly interviewed at the hospital and taken into custody on April 11.

According to the bureau, Bucher was charged with child abuse by injury. He was reportedly booked into the Caddo County Jail.

The 4-month-old girl remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to the bureau.

