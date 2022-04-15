ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Guilty In Brutal 2014 Murder, Torture of Ronnie Goodman Jr. In San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco murder case that dragged on for nearly eight years ended with the conviction Thursday of the main suspect in the fatal stabbing of Ronnie Goodman Jr. in the city’s Mission District.

Luis Gutierrez, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2014 killing of Goodman, with the jury also convicting him of torture and an enhancement for using a knife, according to a press release from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Ronnie Goodman Jr. (Family photo)

Goodman was 20 years old at the time of his killing. According to court testimony and evidence, Gutierrez stabbed Goodman 39 times across his body, including his neck, chest, face, and eyes. The attack followed an altercation among a group of young men exiting a Muni bus which included Goodman and Gutierrez.

Following the altercation, Gutierrez went home to tell his older brother, Javier, about the incident. Gutierrez armed himself with a knife and his brother armed himself with a Taser, and the two left home to confront the men they had tangled with earlier.

Luis Gutierrez (San Francisco Police Dept.)

The brothers found Goodman and chased him down, Javier Gutierrez tackled Goodman and then tased him. While he was on the ground, Luis Gutierrez stabbed him repeatedly, killing him.

“This was a shocking and devastating crime that took the life of a young man in a brutal way,” said Boudin in a prepared statement. “The case had stalled for many years before my administration and I am proud of our hardworking staff, including Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, for finally bringing this case to closure and achieving accountability for the victim and his family. Nothing can bring the victim back, but we hope this verdict offers some small comfort. I thank the jury for their careful deliberation.”

Javier Gutierrez (San Francisco Police Dept.)

Soon after police released a surveillance video in 2014, both brothers were charged with the homicide.

Before the trial began, Javier Gutierrez pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced Thursday to eight years in state prison.

“These cases are difficult for everyone involved. I am grateful for the hard work by the jury and the verdict they delivered,” said a statement from Assistant District Attorney Sean Connolly, who tried the case. “I am hopeful this verdict helps bring closure for the victim’s family.”

A sentencing date for Luis Gutierrez was not announced.

