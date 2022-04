Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?

