CITY OF DETROIT OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 15

 3 days ago

Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday. Normal police, fire, and water services will be provided.

Department of Public Works

Refuse, recycling and bulk items will be collected as normally scheduled. Also, the drop-off locations are open on Good Friday. The Southfield Yard, 12255 Southfield Road, and Davison Yard, 8221 W. Davison, are open from 8AM - 6PM J. Fons Transfer Station, 6451 E. McNichols, is open from 8AM - 4PM

Municipal Parking

Parking enforcement is suspended, allowing motorists to park free at meters on April 15. Enforcement will resume on April 16 from 10AM – 10PM

The City’s parking facilities are open on Good Friday. Here are the hours of operations:

Ford Underground Garage

April 15, Open from 6AM – 11PM

April 16, Closed

April 17, Open from 7AM – 3PM

Eastern Market Garage

April 15, Open from 6AM – 11PM

April 16, Open from 7AM – 5PM

April 17, Closed

Detroit Department of Transportation and People Mover

DDOT buses will run as normally scheduled on Good Friday through Easter, April 15 - 17.

The Detroit People Mover still remains closed.

Conducting Business with the City of Detroit

Although offices may be closed, many City services, such as payments of taxes, permit fees, fines, etc., are available online at detroitmi.gov. In terms of some payments to the City of Detroit, individuals also may utilize the DivDat kiosk or mobile app.

Service issues, such as potholes, dead trees, dark streetlights and more, can be reported anytime through the Improve Detroit app. For more information, go to: https://detroitmi.gov/ImproveDetroit.

ABOUT

