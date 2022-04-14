CITY OF DETROIT OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday. Normal police, fire, and water services will be provided.
Department of Public Works
Refuse, recycling and bulk items will be collected as normally scheduled. Also, the drop-off locations are open on Good Friday. The Southfield Yard, 12255 Southfield Road, and Davison Yard, 8221 W. Davison, are open from 8AM - 6PM J. Fons Transfer Station, 6451 E. McNichols, is open from 8AM - 4PM
Municipal Parking
Parking enforcement is suspended, allowing motorists to park free at meters on April 15. Enforcement will resume on April 16 from 10AM – 10PM
The City’s parking facilities are open on Good Friday. Here are the hours of operations:
Ford Underground Garage
April 15, Open from 6AM – 11PM
April 16, Closed
April 17, Open from 7AM – 3PM
Eastern Market Garage
April 15, Open from 6AM – 11PM
April 16, Open from 7AM – 5PM
April 17, Closed
Detroit Department of Transportation and People Mover
DDOT buses will run as normally scheduled on Good Friday through Easter, April 15 - 17.
The Detroit People Mover still remains closed.
Conducting Business with the City of Detroit
Although offices may be closed, many City services, such as payments of taxes, permit fees, fines, etc., are available online at detroitmi.gov. In terms of some payments to the City of Detroit, individuals also may utilize the DivDat kiosk or mobile app.
Service issues, such as potholes, dead trees, dark streetlights and more, can be reported anytime through the Improve Detroit app. For more information, go to: https://detroitmi.gov/ImproveDetroit.
