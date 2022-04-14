ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Reyes appeal denied by Pa. Superior Court

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
A handcuffed Louisa Reyes is seen being led to a court proceeding in this file photo. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Less than two weeks after apologizing to the family of Fred Boote for her role in his killing, Louisa Reyes begged Luzerne County Court for mercy, claiming her sentence was excessive.

When that didn’t work, she appealed to Pennsylvania Superior Court.

This week, Superior Court rejected her appeal.

A panel of three judges upheld Reyes’ sentence of 40 years-to-life in prison, as well as the decision to try her as an adult for the 2018 murder of city resident Boote.

Writing on behalf of herself and fellow Judges Carolyn Nichols and Megan McCarthy King, Judge Anne Lazarus cited the extent of Reyes’ involvement, her efforts to conceal the crime, as well as expert testimony on Reyes’ lack of remorse during the investigation.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce welcomed the news.

“This decision upholds our office’s determination to charge and convict Reyes as an adult for the brutal and senseless murder she set in motion,” Sanguedolce said in a statement released Thursday.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Reyes, then 14, and Reynaldo Mercado, more than seventeen years her senior, conspired to break into Boote’s Donald Court home by tricking Boote into believing that Reyes needed his help. Prosecutors say the pair planned to rob Boote because they needed money.

Reyes previously lived with her mother in Boote’s home. She was in a sexual relationship with Mercado, as noted in court documents.

During the fatal attack, prosecutors say Reyes retrieved a knife from the kitchen, which Mercado used to stab Boote 58 times. Reyes and Mercado then burned Boote’s body and fled to New Jersey, where they were apprehended. Police at the time said Mercado was trying to escape the U.S. and travel to the Dominican Republic.

Mercado and Reyes fled the home with $25 and Boote’s cell phone, which was found nearby.

County court proceedings

Reyes entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree criminal homicide in September 2020. She and was sentenced on Nov. 19, 2020 , one day after Mercado was convicted at trial on all counts, including first-degree murder . Mercado was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough promised to write a letter to the state parole board requesting Reyes remain jailed when she is eligible for parole after 40 years.

At sentencing, Reyes turned to the Boote family and apologized, saying: “I did something disgusting. It was not supposed to happen.”

Less than two weeks later, she came back to the court seeking mercy.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Reyes filed a motion to reconsider her sentence, claiming it was excessive because the court did not consider the following mitigating evidence: her young age, lack of criminal history, possibility of rehabilitation, admission of guilt, acceptance of responsibility, cooperation with the Commonwealth, and expression of remorse at sentencing.

That motion was denied on Jan. 13, 2021, and Reyes appealed.

Prosecutors in March 2021 filed a response with the court arguing that the appeal should not be granted .

In her appeal, Reyes complained that the trial court’s allegation that she was the mastermind of the crime and that she committed “a calculated, premeditated killing” are “conclusions without support from the record.”

‘Appropriate’ sentence

Superior Court rejected that argument , also finding that Reyes’ sentence “was appropriate given that she knew the victim, she targeted him, she decoyed him, she retrieved the murder weapon, and she expressed little remorse for her crime,” the DA’s office noted.

The court pointed out that Wilkes-Barre Police Det, Matthew Stash, lead detective in the case, characterized Reyes as “unremorseful” during an investigative interview.

“As the trial court acknowledges in its opinion, although an intent to kill was mentioned during sentencing, the trial court sentenced Reyes to a standard-range sentence based on her guilty plea,” the Superior Court opinion states.

Superior Court also upheld the decision to try Reyes in adult court, pointing to evidence presented at trial:

• Experts agreed that no one can ensure, with certainty, Reyes could be rehabilitated by time she turns 21.

• Reyes’ diagnoses require “intense treatment,” and Reyes has moderate-high risk of future violent behavior without treatment. The court noted that Dr. Frank Dattilio, a clinical and forensic pathologist who testified as a defense expert at Reyes’ decertification hearing (to determine whether she would be tried as an adult), diagnosed Reyes as having antisocial personality traits with aggressive, sadistic, and negativistic features.

• Six years of dispositional alternatives, until Reyes turns 21, would not be adequate to rehabilitate her in the juvenile system.

• Reyes participated in concealing the crime by changing her appearance and giving conflicting stories to authorities.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Reyes would appeal Superior Court’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the entire Boote family, and we will continue to fight for them until every appeal is exhausted,” Sanguedolce said Thursday. “Our office’s commitment to justice, the victim and his family does not end when the jury’s verdict is announced,” said Sanguedolce.

