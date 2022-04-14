FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The golf season is getting into full swing as courses around the region begin opening for the year. That includes the Lake Morey Country Club in Fairlee, which is home to the Vermont Open Championship. Club employees say they are excited for things to be returning to normal this year compared to the last two, but they say the pandemic brought about some positive changes.
At 52, Omar Uresti became the second-oldest PGA Professional Championship winner last year when he took the title at the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Uresti was only behind Hall of Famer Sam Snead, who was 59 when he won in 1971, and the...
Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition is unhappy with the situation that happened on the short tracks in Martinsville and Richmond, but will try to do certain things all with the goal of improving the situation. The race in Richmond was an affair with tires, but the...
The Razorbacks were seeing the softball well at the plate on Easter Sunday.
No. 6 Arkansas (32-8, 11-4 SEC) hit four home runs on Sunday, which included a multi-home run game for KB Sides, leading the Razorbacks to an 8-0 run-rule victory over No. 12 Kentucky (29-11 9-6 SEC) in six innings, giving them their fifth straight SEC series win.
The Razorbacks followed Saturday’s game where they hit three home runs by stepping up their game to hit four as a team. Sides, who is currently having the best season of her collegiate career at the plate, hit her 9th and 10th...
Iowa identified another defensive player it would like to join its 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeye coaching staff extended an offer to Olathe, Kan., defensive end and EDGE Jordan Allen out of Olathe South.
The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Sunflower State product is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, the nation’s No. 60 EDGE and the 11th-best player from Kansas. Rivals regards Allen as a three-star weak side defensive end and the No. 11 player from Kansas. Lastly, according to On3, Allen is a three-star EDGE, the No. 780 player overall in the On3 consensus, the No. 51 EDGE and the...
Comments / 0