Charlotte, NC

‘Terrifying’: Amusement park ride stalls midair with people onboard

By Will Lewis
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — It was a weekend trip for Alexcia Powell, Brittany Gilliard and family to a North Carolina amusement park for some family time. But a relaxing day turned into a stressful one as people watched the Electro-Spin ride get stuck midair at Carowinds, a 407-acre amusement park in...

