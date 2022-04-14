ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wes Borland Says Limp Bizkit Might Work on New Album Later in 2022

By Lauryn Schaffner
 2 days ago
Limp Bizkit just dropped their latest album Still Sucks this past fall, but the rockers are apparently on a creative high. Guitarist Wes Borland thinks the band might start working on another new album later in 2022. Still Sucks served as Limp Bizkit's first studio album in a decade....

